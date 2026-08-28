2027 NBA Draft: Grand Canyon Adds Multiple Talented Veterans

The 2026 college basketball season marked the first time since 2022 that Grand Canyon failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Antelopes, who began competing at the Division I level in 2013-14, made three consecutive trips to March Madness before the 2025-26 campaign, gaining the program's first and only NCAA Tournament win in 2024.

All four of Grand Canyon's March Madness appearances have come in the past six seasons, as the school continues to build momentum as a D1 program. This year could be the Antelopes best season yet, as head coach Bryce Drew, the younger brother of Baylor head coach Scott Drew, has added a few talented pieces through the transfer portal.

Recent court rulings have granted a handful of college athletes an additional year of eligibility, including Jaden Henley, who spent the 2025-26 season at Grand Canyon before playing for the Detroit Pistons' Summer League team.

Now, Henley is set to return to the Antelopes for the 2026-27 campaign after leading the team in scoring last year.

Henley will be flanked by a pair of recent additions, as Drew and company also landed commitments from transfers Dan Skillings Jr. and Tre Holloman.

Skillings arrives in Phoenix after three years at Cincinnati and a season at Baylor. In his lone campaign with the Bears, the former four-star recruit averaged 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, two assists and a steal per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Skillings offers ideal size and a solid veteran prescence with 129 career appearances and 44 starts in the NCAA.

If Skillings improves as a 3-point shooter and has a productive season for the Antelopes, the veteran wing player could earn a spot late in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Holloman joins Drew's squad after three seasons at Michigan State and a year at NC State.

In 2025-26 with the Wolfpack, Holloman averaged 9.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range on four attempts per game.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Holloman's height and age could be a concern for NBA teams, but the former four-star recruit's perimeter shooting ability could be enough to garner interest from scouts.

The trio of Henley, Skillings and Holloman, could be enough to earn Grand Canyon another trip to the NCAA Tournament. While none of the aforementioned players are high-profile prospects, all three could have a future at the next level.