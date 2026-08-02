The 2027 NBA Draft class doesn't appear to be getting the same amount of hype as the 2026 NBA Draft class did at this time last year, but it's undoubtedly a class that will produce numerous talented NBA players and maybe even a few stars. While it's early, the 2028 NBA Draft class is appearing to gain momentum as a great draft class as well.

In the new world of NIL, we'll have the opportunity to evaluate some prospects for two years in college -- including two projected top-five picks in the 2028 NBA Draft class Marcus Spears Jr. and Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje.

Below are three upcoming freshmen to watch this upcoming season who could end up being first round picks in the 2027 or 2028 NBA Drafts.

Jordan Smith Jr, Arkansas

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Jordan Smith Jr (23) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound guard and is the No. 3 ranked prospect in the 2026 high school class.

To start, Smith is an elite athlete. He showcases burst and power on drives, making him difficult to stop when he gets downhill. He can finish through contact and creates rim pressure fairly easily.

Additionally, he's an excellent shooter off the dribble -- he gets impressive elevation on his jumper, releases the shot near its apex, and can get into his shot and elevate very quickly (before the defender can react and contest effectively).

Smith is able to handle double teams as well -- consistently making the right read. The double teams themselves don't deter Smith from scoring at times either, as he can break doubles with athleticism or footwork when needed.

Overall, Smith reads the floor well -- he has a score-first mentality but is patient and knows how to get his teammates open too. He consistently creates rim pressure then makes the right pass to the dunker spot after drawing attention for an easy assist, for example.

Defensively, Smith is impactful both on and off ball. He's a physical on-ball defender with lateral quickness and can offer some level of weakside rim protection as well -- both just by rotating to the correct spot or with actual blocks. He also shows ground coverage and effort on closeouts as well, nearly blocking three point shot attempts after rotating crosscourt at times.

Perhaps most important, he has consistently improved. When watching the film of him and Paul VI against Montverde back in April 2024, he appeared to be a guard who showcased flashes of creating rim pressure, attacking closeouts, playmaking, on and off ball defense, while being impactful in transition. Now, he's put all of the flashes together to be the best player on the floor consistently.

Smith is an elite three-level scoring guard who can also create for others and defensively offer point-of-attack defense and flashes of weakside rim protection and overall off-ball activity. He's a projected top-five pick in the 2027 NBA Draft and will be one of the most talented players to watch this season in college basketball.

Luca Foster, Gonzaga

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While maybe not the same caliber of player as the other two prospects on this list, Foster has the chance to make an immediate impact with Gonzaga and fulfill a clear role at the NBA level down the line. He's 6-foot-5 with a plus wingspan and has developed somewhat into a sharpshooter towards the end of his high school career. He shot 39% from three during EYBL play after his junior high school season. Additionally, he's a capable shooter off the dribble, has some verticality, and has the length and movement ability to become a positive defender.

Marcus Spears Jr, Texas

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Dynamic Prep (TX) forward Marcus Spears Jr. (24) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcus Spears Jr is a 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward and was the No. 3 ranked prospect in the 2027 high school class before reclassing to become the No. 6 player in the 2026 high school class. He's also the son of former NFL player and current NFL analyst Marcus Spears.

Offensively, Spears Jr has showcased impressive scoring from the post -- utilizing advanced footwork and some physicality. Additionally, he has the touch around the rim to finish plays and can even hit a post fadeaway at times. Spears Jr is developing as a playmaker as well, making the right read to the opposite dunker spot after drawing two at times, for example.

Not only can Spears Jr offer potential with post offense, but he's also a capable shooter and can consistently hit spot up midranges from the free throw line. This forces defenders to guard him closer, allowing him to clear the paint for his teammates cutting, stretch the defense overall, and provide more opportunities to take his defender off the dribble from that short roll area as his game continues to grow. Lastly, he's able to handle the ball in transition and makes him a threat to go coast-to-coast, which is impressive for his size.

Defensively, he's shown flashes of weakside rim protection, solid mobility in drop coverage, and off-ball defensive activity (such as digs) -- showing solid awareness off-ball overall.

While he's an upcoming freshman, Spears Jr will not be eligible until the 2028 NBA Draft. He currently projects as a lottery pick due to his combination of size, fluidity, skill, and flashes of feel he's already showcased.