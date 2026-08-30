2027 NBA Draft: Kansas-BYU Matchup Will be National Spectacle Once Again

The Big 12 Conference featured the top two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft last year, and could boast the top prospects in the 2027 class.

In 2025-26, BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson starred for their teams, as Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points and Peterson averaged 20.2 points per game.

The Cougars and Jayhawks met on Jan. 31, 2026, in a Big 12 matchup that showcased the top two picks in the class.

In one of the most anticipated college basketball games of last season, Peterson finished with 18 points, three rebounds, an assist, three steals and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Peterson's efforts led Kansas to a 90-82 victory.

Dybantsa, on the other hand, finished with 17 points, a rebound, an assist and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

When the two schools meet this season, Dybantsa and Peterson will no longer be on the court, but two new players vying to be the top pick in the class will fill their places.

For Kansas, Tyran Stokes is the presumed No. 1 prospect in the 2027 draft heading into the 2026-27 season. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Stokes was rated the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports, and comes to Lawrence from Rainier Beach High School in Seattle.

A fluid and powerful athlete with good size, Stokes also boasts a 7-foot wingspan, using his physical traits to become a dominant scorer at the high school level. Additionally, Stokes' size and athleticism could make him a solid defender.

For BYU, Bruce Branch III also has the chance to be one of the top picks in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, Branch was rated the No. 6 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports. Joining the Cougars, Branch will likely fill Dybantsa's role and take over as the team's primary scorer.

Hailing from Prolific Prep, Branch is also a wing scorer who offers solid size and length at the position.

The Big 12 hasn't revealed its conference schedule for the 2026-27 season, but BYU and Kansas are scheduled for one meeting in Provo during the upcoming campaign. For the second consecutive year, the Jayhawks contest against the Cougars could be a national spectacle that garners attention from a number of NBA Draft scouts.