Kalshi NBA Rookie of the Year Market Favors Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer

The 2026 NBA Draft class has 2003 potential, and it showed through the NBA Summer League. That said, Kalshi’s NBA Rookie of the Year market has Caleb Wilson and Cam Boozer at the top of the board, while AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson follow in that order.

Wilson leads the board with 26%. Boozer has 20%. They are the only two with a 20% chance or better. Dybantsa and Peterson have 18% and 17%, respectively. A $10 trade profits $26 on Wilson and $37.32 on Boozer.

NBA Rookie of the Year winner - Kalshi

Caleb Wilson 26%

Cam Boozer 20%

AJ Dybantsa 18%

Darryn Peterson 17%

Wilson, Boozer impressed in Summer League

Although the Charlotte Hornets drafted Wilson fourth overall, he made the biggest Summer League impact. He made his biggest statement in his debut game, putting up 35 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals. He played three games total and averaged 29.7 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 3 blocks. Wilson went into Summer League with just 10% to win ROY and came out as the favorite, where he’s remained since.

Boozer played consistently well through eight Summer League games, averaging 18 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals. He led the Memphis Grizzlies to the Summer League final, where they ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors. In the regular season, he has a chance to be the go-to option, given that the Grizzlies are one of the youngest teams in the league.

Dybantsa, Peterson could be held back

Although drafted 1- 2, Dybantsa and Peterson’s situations could limit them. They each impressed in Summer League. Dybantsa put up 25 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Peterson averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1.2 blocks.

For Dybantsa, while he could have several bright moments for the Washington Wizards, he is not the main option. Washington paid the price to acquire both Trae Young and Anthony Davis, who are two elite scorers and contributors, making Dybantsa the third option at best.

Peterson has a clearer path to success with Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Jaren Jackson Jr. the leading scorers in front of him. His main focus should be staying healthy. Peterson missed 11 games at Kansas, however, some might argue that he could’ve played through his cramps and other minor injuries.

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