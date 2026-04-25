NBA Draft: Three Players Poised for Sophomore Breakout Seasons
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While the 2026 NBA Draft is approaching, there's a handful of intriguing freshmen who returned to school and were impactful in limited minutes. Below we take a look at three players who played less than 40% of their team's mintues this past season and are primed for sophomore breakout campaigns.
Davis Fogle, Gonzaga
The former AZ Compass wing has played against top talent before, and it showed in his freshman season--despite playing in only 35.7% of Gonzaga's minutes this past year. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing averaged 8.6 points, 1.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 stocks in 16.7 minutes per game while shooting 67.9% at the rim (84 attempts), 41.8% on non-rim twos (67 attempts), 35% from three (40 attempts), and 72.3% from the free throw line (65 attempts).
Additionally, Fogle recorded a 8.4 offensive rebound percentage and a 5.8 stock percentage, showcasing an ability to impact the game outside of scoring 20.7 points per 40 minutes through defensive activity and crashing the offensive boards.
Dwayne Aristode, Transfer Portal
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound wing and former Brewster Academy player had a strong freshman season for the Arizona Wildcats, despite only appearing in 29.8% of the team's minutes. He was almost-strictly a three point shooter--going 30-for-65 from beyond the arc (46.2%). However, combine his size, ability to put the ball on the floor at times, his defensively ability, and being a 46.2% three point shooter, and you may have a sophomore breakout player and someone to monitor as a 2027 NBA Draft prospect.
Eoin Dillon, Belmont
The 6-foot-9, 200-pound sharpshooter is returning to Belmont next season after having an impressive redshirt freshman campaign. He averaged 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 stocks per game while shooting 69.6% at the rim (23 attempts), 45.2% on non-rim twos (31 attempts), 91.2% from the line (34 attempts), and 44.6% from three (112 attempts | 12.3 three point attempts per 100 possessions).
Additionally, he recorded a 6.7 offensive rebound percentage, a 15.6 assist percentage, and a 3.4 stock percentage--indicating his ability to impact the game at a baseline level outside of shooting. Dillon is someone to monitor next season for a potential breakout sophomore season.
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Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.Follow JMonacoScouting