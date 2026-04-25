NBA Draft: Three Players Poised for Sophomore Breakout Seasons

While the 2026 NBA Draft is approaching, there's a handful of intriguing freshmen who returned to school and were impactful in limited minutes. Below we take a look at three players who played less than 40% of their team's mintues this past season and are primed for sophomore breakout campaigns.

Davis Fogle, Gonzaga

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4) drives against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The former AZ Compass wing has played against top talent before, and it showed in his freshman season--despite playing in only 35.7% of Gonzaga's minutes this past year. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing averaged 8.6 points, 1.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 stocks in 16.7 minutes per game while shooting 67.9% at the rim (84 attempts), 41.8% on non-rim twos (67 attempts), 35% from three (40 attempts), and 72.3% from the free throw line (65 attempts).

Additionally, Fogle recorded a 8.4 offensive rebound percentage and a 5.8 stock percentage, showcasing an ability to impact the game outside of scoring 20.7 points per 40 minutes through defensive activity and crashing the offensive boards.

Dwayne Aristode, Transfer Portal

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound wing and former Brewster Academy player had a strong freshman season for the Arizona Wildcats, despite only appearing in 29.8% of the team's minutes. He was almost-strictly a three point shooter--going 30-for-65 from beyond the arc (46.2%). However, combine his size, ability to put the ball on the floor at times, his defensively ability, and being a 46.2% three point shooter, and you may have a sophomore breakout player and someone to monitor as a 2027 NBA Draft prospect.

Eoin Dillon, Belmont

Belmont redshirt freshman and Peoria Notre Dame grad Eoin Dillon tries to move the ball against Bradley's Timoty van der Knapp in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84 in overtime. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound sharpshooter is returning to Belmont next season after having an impressive redshirt freshman campaign. He averaged 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 stocks per game while shooting 69.6% at the rim (23 attempts), 45.2% on non-rim twos (31 attempts), 91.2% from the line (34 attempts), and 44.6% from three (112 attempts | 12.3 three point attempts per 100 possessions).

Additionally, he recorded a 6.7 offensive rebound percentage, a 15.6 assist percentage, and a 3.4 stock percentage--indicating his ability to impact the game at a baseline level outside of shooting. Dillon is someone to monitor next season for a potential breakout sophomore season.