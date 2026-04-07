2026 NBA Draft Decision Tracker: Who has Declared for this Year's Class?

The 2025-26 NCAA basketball season has come to an end.

After an exciting campaign that featured a number of strong teams, the Michigan Wolverines came away with the title, finishing off an impressive run through March Madness.

With the campaign now over, the transfer portal is officially open, and more than 1,000 players have already announced their entry. Additionally, a number of prospects have declared for the NBA Draft while entering the transfer portal, maintaining collegiate eligibility.

The date to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college is May 27, meaning players can participate in the NBA Combine and receive feedback from NBA teams before making their decision.

A handful of big names have already announced that they will exercise the aforementioned option, with a few others declaring for the draft outright.

Here are the players who have announced their entry into the 2026 NBA Draft.

Matt Able - Entered the transfer portal and will test the NBA Draft.

Dai Dai Ames - Entered the transfer portal and will test the NBA Draft.

Flory Bidunga - Entered the transfer portal and will test the NBA Draft.

John Blackwell - Entered the transfer portal and will test the NBA Draft.

Mikel Brown Jr. - Declared for the NBA Draft.

Rowan Brumbaugh - Entered the transfer portal and will test the NBA Draft.

Chandler Cuthrell - Declared for the NBA Draft.

Juke Harris - Entered the transfer portal and will test the NBA Draft.

Acaden Lewis - Entered the transfer portal and declared for the NBA Draft.

Malachi Moreno - Entered the transfer portal and will test the NBA Draft.

Dennis Parker Jr. - Entered the transfer portal and will test the NBA Draft.

Anthony Roy - Entered the transfer portal and will test the NBA Draft.

LeJuan Watts - Entered the transfer portal and will test the NBA Draft.

Caleb Wilson - Declared for the NBA Draft.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Lejuan Watts (3) dribbles the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

A few other players who had the potential to leave for the 2026 NBA Draft have already cleared the air and ended any speculation early in the process.

Here are a few players who have announced their return to school:

Boogie Fland - Returning to Florida.

Shelton Henderson - Returning to Miami.

Mason Falslev - Returning to Utah State.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) shoots the ball during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It seems likely that many of the players who have declared for the NBA Draft while entering the transfer portal will return to school, rather than try their luck in the highly touted 2026 class.

Prospects can make significant NIL money in college and have a chance to be picked higher in the 2027 draft, which is believed to be less talented than this year's group.

This tracker will be updated as more players make their decisions public.