3 Veteran International Prospects Set to make NCAA Debuts in 2025-26
The NBA Draft has been filled with international talent in recent years, and the 2026 class should be no different.
While there may not be a prospect in this year's cycle like Victor Wembanyama, Alex Sarr or Zaccharie Risacher, the upcoming draft should still feature a few talented international prospects.
Even in the 2025 class, overseas prospects like Noa Essengue, Yang Hansen and Joan Beringer were taken in the top 20 picks and could make big impacts on their new teams.
This year, there are a few international players who will be in consideration as first round picks. Aside from the prospects who are still overseas, though, multiple international players will play in the NCAA during the 2025-26 season.
Here are a few veteran international prospects who could play their way into the 2026 NBA Draft with strong performances.
Sananda Fru, Louisville
A 6-foot-11, 245-pound big man from Berlin, Germany, Fru will join a strong Cardinals roster that boasts mutliple potential NBA players at the guard and wing positions.
Fru averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 64.5% from the floor for Loewen Braunschweig of the German BBL in 2024-25.
A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, the incoming Louisville center will be 22-years-old at the start of the 2025-26 season.
While Mikel Brown Jr. will likely be the most high-profile draft prospect on Pat Kelsey's roster, Fru could benefit from the talented freshman's skill set.
Andrija Jelavic, Kentucky
A 6-foot-11, 225-pound big man from Zagreb, Croatia, Jelavic is set to play alongside Jayden Quaintance, Otega Oweh and others for Mark Pope.
Jelavic's arrival was confirmed recently when he was spotted with Pope at a tennis match in Cincinnati.
Playing for Mega Superbet in the Adriatic League, Jelavic averaged 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal per game in 2024-25.
The skilled big man, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, will turn 22-years-old before the 2026 NBA Draft.
Ilias Kamardine, Mississippi
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, the Marseile, France, product joins Chris Beard's roster for the 2025-26 season.
Kamardine tallied eight points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2024-25 with JDA Dijon while shooting 43.5% from the floor, 39.8% from 3-point range, and 80% from the free throw line.
With decent size and solid shooting splits overseas, Kamardine could draw attention from NBA teams if he performs well in the SEC.
The former four-star prospect will be 22-years-old at the start of the 2025-26 season.
