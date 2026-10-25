6 NBA Draft Standouts from Arkansas and Gonzaga's Exhibition

Arkansas and Gonzaga faced off in an exhibition Saturday, getting in work ahead of the college basketball season.

There were several NBA Draft standouts that participated in the game, some of which played well and others who need to improve ahead of their season debuts:

Braden Huff

Braden Huff was the best player on the floor for Gonzaga. He finished with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, 11 rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes. Huff's leadership and experience will be pivotal for the Zags this season as they chase their first national championship.

Abdou Toure

Coming off the bench, Toure added 9 points on 2-6 shooting. Abdou didn't have the best offensive night, but he showcased his elite level athleticism, especially on the defensive end. Because of the plethora of offensive weapons Arkansas has, Toure could find himself the odd man out from game to game. But every time he checks in, he brings instant energy and winning impact that won't always show up on the box score.

Miikka Murrienen

Murrienen got off to a great start, but only finished with 10 points on 4-11 shooting from the field and 1-4 from three. He knocked down a few pull up jumpers and a catch and shoot three. In order for Arkansas to get the most out of Murrienen, they will need to get him easier looks and limit his self-creating attempts. He also picked up a technical foul in a dust up with Massamba Diop. Arkansas will need that edge and competitiveness from Miikka all season long.

Jordan Smith Jr.

The projected top-five pick really struggled in this one. Jordan finished with one point and three assists. He went 0-9 from the field and 1-2 from the line. Smith Jr. came up hobbled after tweaking his ankle in the first half. This played a role in his quiet night. Per usual, he had a strong defensive performance holding Xavian Lee to only 8 points.

JJ Andrews

JJ finished the game with 10 points and 9 rebounds. He notably went 2-3 from the three point line. His shooting has long been Andrews biggest weakness. If Andrews continues to shoot the ball well from deep, it'll open up his dominant slashing ability.

Billy Richmond

Billy Richmond III led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He did this on 4 - 10 from the field and 3 - 5 from three-point range. Richmond has struggled shooting above 30% over the last 2 seasons for Arkansas. If he continues to show vast improvement in that department, he will jump up boards because of what he already does defensively.