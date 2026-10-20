2027 NBA Draft: Data Says These Are College Basketball's Top Freshmen

With college basketball just a few weeks away, Evan Miyakawa has revealed his list of the top 30 incoming college basketball players entering the 2026-27 campaign.

Unlike other analysts, Miyakawa's rankings are largely determined by data and analytics. The data expert's rankings of incoming college basketball players included a handful of the top prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft, but had a different order than many other outlets.

Miyakawa holds doctorate in statistics and has had research featured in articles by ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and other outlets.

Here's a look at Miyakawa's top five incoming players in the nation heading into the 2026-27 season.

Here are the top 30 incoming players to college basketball this season, according to the new projections model at https://t.co/Zc0pvHlJ75: pic.twitter.com/a2j7mmSkPV — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) October 20, 2026

5. Miles Sadler, West Virginia

A freshman guard, Sadler was productive on the grassroots circuit in high school and should make an instant impact for the Mountaineers.

Even if the former five-star recruit turns in a prductive freshman season, though, NBA teams will likely be concerned about the West Virginia standout's size. Listed at 6-feet tall and 170 pounds, Sadler could end up in a similar situation to Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner.

Coming out of high school, Sadler was rated the No. 19 overall player and No. 2 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

4. Dylan Mingo, Baylor

Mingo joins his brother, Kayden Mingo, at Baylor after Kayden transferred from Penn State over the offseason.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, Mingo has the chance to be the Bears' next first-round guard with a strong freshman season in Waco.

Coming out of high school, Mingo was rated the No. 15 overall player and No. 3 combo guard in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports.

3. Caleb Holt, Arizona

Holt joins what should be another strong Wildcats' squad that could feature multiple first-round picks in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Holt will likely be the first Arizona player off the board, and has the potential to be one of the top picks in the upcoming class.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard was rated the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Stokes appears to be the frontrunner for top pick in the 2027 draft entering the 2026-26 season.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Stokes has impressive physical traits that should set him apart in what is expected to be a weaker draft class.

Stokes was rated the No. 1 overall player and No. 1 small forward in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports.

1. Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

Smith is in line to be the next John Calipari-coached guard prospect, following an impressive lineage of players that includes multiple NBA MVPs and a handful of All-Stars.

Smith is the most highly touted of an impressive 2026 recruiting class for the Razorbacks, rated the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 combo guard in the nation.

Derek Parker of NBA Draft on SI paired Smith with the Houston Rockets at No. 3 overall in his first projection of the 2027 NBA Draft.