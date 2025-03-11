76ers Rookie Big Man Helps Lift Philadelphia Past Utah
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a forgettable season. Everything that can go wrong has gone wrong for the City of Brotherly Love Ballers. As the NBA Injuries pile up for the 76ers, it has opened the door for more playing time for perhaps overlooked talent.
Philadelphia selected UCLA big man Adem Bona No. 41 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, and as an energy giving rim-runner, many didn't pencil him into the rotation this season but he has already logged 44 contests for the Liberty Bell Ballers due to its massive amount of injuries.
On Sunday against the Utah Jazz, the 76ers earned a 126-122 win behind the performance from Bona who logged a double-double posting 14 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, two steals and a jaw-dropping five blocks in 32 minutes of action.
Bona is averaging 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 1.1 stocks per game on 11 minutes per game. His per 36 numbers climb to 10.4 points, 9.6 assists, 1.0 assists, nearly a steal and 2.6 blocks per game with shooting splits of 66/00/64.
Up next, the 76ers take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday where Bona hopes to follow up this effort with another solid performance - looking to carve out a role in the NBA long-term, especially to sure up the 76ers front court.
