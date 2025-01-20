76ers Rookie Continues to Step Up During Injury Riddled Season
The Philadelphia 76ers wish they could hit the reset button on this season. Nothing has gone according to plan, with a 15-25 record, they sit two games out of the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.
A team that has been decimated by injuries, they have had to dig deep into their roster - especially in recent weeks - to try to find a spark. On Saturday, the 76ers dropped another game. This time to the Indiana Pacers, 115-102.
Though in this game, the 76ers got a big result from bench big man Adam Bona. Philly selected the UCLA product with the no. 41 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and the rim-running center has delievered a punch for the sixers.
Against Indiana, Bona put up 12 points, six rebounds, an assist and a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor. Those 12 points marks a new career-high for the 76ers rookie.
This season, Bona has played in 24 games, averaging 2.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists and 0.8 stocks per game on 8.7 minutes a night on 66 percent shooting from the floor.
In his last eight games, Bona has posted six or more points three times wiht three or more rebounds six times.
Bona is averaging 8.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 3.1 stocks per 36 minutes.
