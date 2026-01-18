The Top Three NBA Draft Prospect Performances from Saturday

The 2026 NBA Draft class is off to a blazing start, featuring elite newcomers, seasoned upperclassmen and plenty more. And the college basketball season has been all the better for it, with several of the top teams in the country facing off in conference play.

Saturday saw several of those very teams face off, and soon-to-be draftees have standout performances.

Here were three of the top prospect performances from Saturday’s slate of games:

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Boozer frequents these lists, going for some of the more consistently absurd stat lines on a night to night basis at just 18-years-old. He’s already putting together a solid National Player of the Year campaign, and Saturday’s game against Stanford added fuel to the fire.

Boozer scored a game-high 30 points, doing so on 12-for-17 shooting overall while hitting two of his three attempted triples. Even more, he continued to crash the glass with 14 rebounds, adding three assists and steals apiece with a block.

Suffice it to say, it was one of Boozer’s best games of the season, though it miraculously doesn’t stand out much from his others, undoubtedly why he's looked at as one of the top players in the class.

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Iowa’s lead guard in Bennett Stirtz has seen a so-so start to Big Ten conference play, where NBA scouts and decision-makers are keeping a close eye due to his Division II background. On Saturday, he saw his best outing yet against Indiana, helping the Hawkeyes win by 17 points.

Stirtz scored a game-high 27 points, doing so on a blistering 7-for-13 shooting. He showed off the usual stuff, hitting three triples and dishing five assists, playing with his typical slow-paced style.

Even more, Stirtz got to the free throw line early and often, hitting 10 of 11 there to stop a three-game skid for Iowa.

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Iowa State’s sharpshooter in Milan Momcilovic has long had 3-point prowess, but he’s hit a new gear this season, and specifically Saturday night

He scored a blistering 34 points on 50% shooting overall, taking an unreal 14 3-pointers and hitting on eight of them. He only added one rebound elsewhere, though he did shoot 80% at the free throw line on 10 attempts.

Unfortunately for Iowa State, Momcilovic’s big night wouldn’t help, as they dropped a nine-point game to Cincinnati, their second loss in a row.

Honorable mentions: Blue Cain, Georgia; JT Toppin, Texas Tech