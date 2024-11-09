76ers Rookie Scores Team-High From Bench
Through just a handful of games through the 2024-25 regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers have had little to be happy about.
The team was projected to be one of the best in the league, armed with a three-headed monster of former MVP Joel Embiid, newfound All-Star Tyrese Maxey and a big addition in Paul George.
So far, though, things haven’t gone according the plan. There’s been little synergy throughout the roster, and Embiid has yet to make an appearance due to injury and suspension, leading to a 1-7 record through eight games.
One bright spot, though, came in Friday night’s 10-point loss to the Lakers.
Jared McCain, the team’s freshest draft pick, scored 18 points off the bench, helping to lead the charge against a potent Los Angeles squad.
It wasn’t on elite efficiency — just 6-for-17 from the floor — but McCain’s performance was still one to marvel at for such a young player just a few games into his professional career. He shot a blistering 4-for-9 from beyond the arc, adding two assists, one rebound and one steal.
Drafted at No. 16 in the league’s most recent draft, McCain was added to provide 3-point shooting, a dash of play-making and stingy all-around play for Philadelphia. Through eight games, he’s already seen double-digit scoring thrice, averaging 8.1 points on 43% shooting.
Again, his efficiency could stand to be better, and his play hasn’t necessarily directly helped the Sixers to win more games in the East. But he has been one of a few bright spots on a squad that desperately needs them at the moment.
The 76ers next take on the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, still looking for its second win of the season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.