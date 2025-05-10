A Lot Rides On NBA Draft Lottery For Philadelphia 76ers
This season went off the rails for the Philadelphia 76ers from the word go.
Even when its big name players stepped on the hardwood, they were out there in name only. The 76ers suffered through plenty of injuries, including to their prized rookie, Jared McCain.
Before McCain left the lineup, he was racing his way to Rookie of the Year and viewed as a stellar draft pick by this front office. It remains a great pick but after the injury he was joined in street clothes by Joel Embiid and Paul George as the 76ers eventually pulled the plug on this nightmare season, rightfully so.
After a 24-58 campaign, the 76ers now await the NBA Draft Lottery. This was the entire reason why the City of Brotherly Love Ballers opted to try their hand at what they do best, tanking, instead of gunning for a hollow NBA play-in Tournament bid.
It was of great importance for the Philadelphia 76ers to pile up end-of-season losses as it doesn't control its first round pick.
The 76ers are at the mercy of Monday's NBA Draft Lottery to determine if they even get to kep their first round selection. This pick is top-6 protected, should it fall to pick No. 7-9, it conveys to the Oklahoma City Thunder (Because, of course it does).
Philadelphia did enough late in the year to position themselves with the sixth best lottery odds. Though, that still opens the door for a 36% chance that its pick heads to Bricktown on Monday night. This would be a devastating blow to the 76ers searching for a path back to contention this summer.
Even if you do not believe that a rookie can plug-and-play to help the 76ers get back on track, to lose this trade asset would be a massive disappointment for Philadelphia. Not to mention the 76ers' ability to find talent in the draft as recently as last season.