Ace Bailey’s Shot-Making will make for Intriguing 2025 NBA Draft Selection
In the looming shadow of soon-to-be Duke titan Cooper Flagg stands Airious "Ace" Bailey, whose title as consolation prize in the 2024 draft vastly underrates his skillset.
At a legitimate 6-foot-9, Bailey ranks No. 2 in the 2024 RSCI rankings only behind Flagg. He was a late bloomer in the class as a whole, but has come on in the last few years as a near-consensus second option to Flagg. And given his elite shot-making skills, that makes sense.
In deciding to take his talents to Rutgers alongside fellow five-star Dylan Harper, Bailey is sure to be one of the standout offensive players of the class. He’s got a smooth, high-rising jumpers that’s already nearing NBA levels of perfection. And his lengthy frame as a whole is sure to grant him buckets elsewhere, too.
Simply put, there’s already things offensively Bailey is doing that even some of the most elite basketball players on earth can’t do. And if he improves even more with the Scarlet Knights, he’ll keep a firm hold on No. 2.
Per NBA Draft on SI’s scouting report on Bailey: “The positional versatility of Bailey also makes him a unique prospect. He projects to have the size and skillset to play three or four positions at the NBA level, especially if he continues to develop strength. This is true on both ends of the floor, not just the offensive end. With that in mind, he does need to improve on his decision-making if he's truly going to play in either guard position at any point in the NBA.”
If Bailey’s able to showcase some of the same shot-making that saw Brandon Miller and Jabari Smith Jr. drafted in the top three, NBA teams will likely be chomping at the bit to add him to the ranks, regardless of fit or draft position.
