NBA Draft Scouting Report: Rutgers' Ace Bailey
Player Info
Ace Bailey
Wing | Rutgers
Height: 6'8” | Weight: 200 lbs
2024 Draft Age: 18.85
Prospect Profile
Airious Bailey — also known as Ace — has the talent and upside of a top overall pick in most drafts. At 6-foot-8, he boasts elite athleticism and the length to impact the game on both ends of the floor.
A creative shot-maker, Bailey has the ability to generate looks for himself in isolation and known down very advanced shots. His jumper is fluid and projects to translate moving forward, even as the 3-point line continues to get deeper. He’s also a better facilitator for others than he gets credit for, making him a legitimate offensive engine.
Since he has the archetype of a playmaking wing, it’s no surprise that he’s firmly been on NBA radars for several years. Every team needs a jumbo creator who has the ability to be the face of a franchise and a number one scoring option. Bailey has the positional size, length and perimeter skills to be one of the best in the league one day. Three-level scoring at his size isn’t something you see every day.
The positional versatility of Bailey also makes him a unique prospect. He projects to have the size and skillset to play three or four positions at the NBA level, especially if he continues to develop strength. This is true on both ends of the floor, not just the offensive end. With that in mind, he does need to improve on his decision-making if he's truly going to play in either guard position at any point in the NBA. His shot selection also needs to be tightened up as he learns to figure out when it's the right time to make the special plays versus the simple ones. Defensively, he will need to sharpen his processing speed and ensure he plays within the scheme
There is still reason for optimism on the defensive end given his elite physical tools, athleticism and motor. At a minimum, he’s equipped with everything he needs to at least be a solid defender. But if he puts it all together on that end, we’re talking about a two-way playmaker who can run an offense but also disrupt opponents defensively.
Playing alongside Dylan Harper next season at Rutgers — another likely lottery pick — the Scarlet Knights will have two of the best freshmen in the entire country. Bailey was considered a consensus top-five prospect in his high school class and has the upside of an NBA superstar when it’s all said and done. He will still be 18 on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft, which makes him an even more attractive prospect. He's also a vocal leader on the court and a natural leader off of it.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Early Lottery Pick in 2024 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
