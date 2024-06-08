adidas Eurocamp Prospect Profile: Nikola Bundalo
Earlier this week, adidas Eurocamp took place, as many future NBA talents took the floor in Treviso, Italy. There were a tremendous number of standouts at the event, but Nikola Bundalo was one of the most impressive to take the floor.
Background
Bundalo is quickly rising in his class, which has gained the attention of the top schools in the country. He recently received an offer from the back-to-back champion UConn Huskies, which speaks to the level of prospect he is. This is just the most recent of many significant offers, as he continues to emerge as one of the most intriguing prospects in the Class of 2025.
At 6-foot-9, he’s been able to dominate the high school game on the adidas 3SSB circuit of late. But even looking ahead to his senior season and beyond, he has the tools and mindset to continue being an elite prospect.
Eurocamp Performance
James Harden, who spent time at Eurocamp working out with the campers, actually took Bundalo aside and spent time with him one-on-one. Harden and Bundalo exchanged numbers and are looking to work out together again in the future.
Outside of that unique situation, Bundalo looked great in Italy. Not only does he have the ideal game for the modern NBA, but he possesses the traits that are required to be the best. He has supreme confidence in himself and is the most vocal player on the floor. He elevates his teammates and is a constant source of energy whether he’s playing or on the bench.
The smooth lefty has a frame that looks like it can add a ton of strength as he develops and should have no physical limitations. Moving forward, he will have the chance to be a very special forward. He was a standout at Eurocamp and made big plays on both ends of the floor.
Looking Ahead
Growing up in Ohio, Bundalo was less than 20 minutes from where LeBron James emerged as the next great during his high school campaign.
“I’m from the same area where LeBron is from, so I've been around basketball damn near my entire life. I don't know what it was, but my dad said I was born with it. He said that I was born with, like, the want to play basketball.”
Bundalo is clearly a basketball junkie and someone who wants to be around the game for the rest of his life. Even beyond college and the NBA, he has a passion for hooping. Every kid is asked what they want to be when growing up, and he always said he wanted to be in the NBA. This is largely due to LeBron James, but is now closer to becoming a reality.
“I got the confidence to know that I can get there. I got that,” Bundalo told Draft Digest in Italy.
When asked what makes him unique, the talented forward discussed his versatility. While he’s a natural four, he has the skillset and tools of nearly every position, which allows him to do so much on the floor.
With his ability to impact the game on both ends as a forward, Bundalo looks at players like Kevin Garnett as a player to model his game after. Even then, it was more his mentality than his on-court game that was inspiring as he got to this point.
“One of the biggest mentors to me, which wasn't really game, but was more mental, was Kevin Garnett,” Bundalo told Draft Digest. “We kind of have the same build, like he wasn't really big, but his mentality is something that I try to take as much as I can. I’m a dog. I dunk on somebody and yell in their face. I think mentality is a big separator because if you don't, you can’t dominate at any level anymore. You really gotta have that self-confidence.”
As Bundalo makes his college decision, expect him to have the chance to be a one-and-done as he makes his way to the NBA with his modern build and skillset.