adidas Eurocamp Returns to Treviso for 19th Edition
An event that steals headlines every June with a plethora of young talent being showcased, adidas Eurocamp is one of the top events of the calendar year each summer. For the 19th iteration of that event, Eurocamp will once again take place in Treviso, Italy from June 5 to June 7, 2026. Players between the ages of 16 and 22 from Europe, the United States, LATAM, Africa, Australia, APAC, and emerging markets will have the chance to display their skills on a stage that is highly visible.
In the 2025 NBA Draft alone, Eurocamp was well-represented with several alumni of the event landing on NBA teams, including Bogoljub Marković (Milwaukee Bucks), Joan Beringer (Minnesota Timberwolves), Kasparas Jakučionis (Miami Heat), Mohamed Diawara (New York Knicks), Saliou Niang (Cleveland Cavaliers) and VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers).
This is a milestone event every summer, as players from around the world come together to compete in front of scouts and decision makers from all across the league. The 2025 iteration of adidas Eurocamp saw 80 of the league’s top front office personnel and scouts, with every single NBA team represented. In addition, 50 NBA agents, 46 European teams and multiple scouting agencies were also attracted to the event.
"adidas Eurocamp continues to be the premier platform for emerging basketball talent to showcase their skills on an international stage," said Cam Mason, Head of Sports Marketing at adidas Basketball. "As we celebrate our 19th edition, we're proud to see how this event has evolved into a truly global community where diverse talent from six continents comes together. The success of our recent alumni in the 2025 NBA Draft demonstrates the impact of this program. We're excited to continue empowering the next generation of basketball stars by connecting them with world-class coaches, mentors, and industry professionals."
Just like in years past, adidas will bring in some of the best coaches in the world to teach and mentor the players invited to the event, along with special guests and adidas athletes with real professional experience. The star-studded rosters are expected to be announced in the spring, along with the cast of coaches and guests.