Camp Recap: Behind the Scenes at 18th Annual adidas Eurocamp
The 18th annual adidas Eurocamp has officially come to a close, as six teams with loaded rosters comprised of the top young talent ages 16-22 from around the world took the floor. Eurocamp attracted all 30 NBA teams to Treviso, Italy with 80 of the league’s top front office personnel and scouts, making it an extremely valuable opportunity for the athletes participating.
Over the course of these three days, Coaching Director Bill Bayno and Scouting Director Gianluca Pascucci led the way with the help of former NBA players, including Derrick Rose, Sergio Rodriguez, Eurocamp alum Goran Dragić, and Philadelphia 76ers’ Guerschon Yabusele, providing mentorship and advice. Furthermore, an elite staff of coaches -- several with NBA experience -- worked with the players all week long as they looked to improve and learn new things.
Daily Prospect Standouts
Eurocamp Team Winner
Led by Caleb Holt, Team 3SSB Select won the camp, marking the first time in many years that a US-based team came out on top at adidas Eurocamp.
Eurocamp Award Winners
Camp MVP
- Caleb Holt
Finals MVP
- Bo Ogden
Defensive MVP
- Saliou Niang
All-Camp Team
- Andrej Kostic
- Deron Rippey Jr.
- Malique Lewis
- Mouhamed Faye
- Ivan Kharchenkov
Rising Stars
- Bruce Branch III
- Mathias Vazquez
From here, each of the prospects that competed at the 18th annual adidas Eurocamp will continue their summers and look to keep getting better. Many of these players will have a real shot at making it to the NBA and other professional leagues around the world. That's what makes Eurocamp so special, as elite prospects from all over the globe come together and will ultimately have the chance to take unique routes to play at the highest level.