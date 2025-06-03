NBA Draft

Camp Recap: Behind the Scenes at 18th Annual adidas Eurocamp

Everything you need to know about the recent pre-draft camp in Treviso, Italy.

Nick Crain

adidas Eurocamp
adidas Eurocamp / adidas P

The 18th annual adidas Eurocamp has officially come to a close, as six teams with loaded rosters comprised of the top young talent ages 16-22 from around the world took the floor. Eurocamp attracted all 30 NBA teams to Treviso, Italy with 80 of the league’s top front office personnel and scouts, making it an extremely valuable opportunity for the athletes participating.

Over the course of these three days, Coaching Director Bill Bayno and Scouting Director Gianluca Pascucci led the way with the help of former NBA players, including Derrick Rose, Sergio Rodriguez, Eurocamp alum Goran Dragić, and Philadelphia 76ers’ Guerschon Yabusele, providing mentorship and advice. Furthermore, an elite staff of coaches -- several with NBA experience -- worked with the players all week long as they looked to improve and learn new things.

Daily Prospect Standouts

Eurocamp Team Winner

Led by Caleb Holt, Team 3SSB Select won the camp, marking the first time in many years that a US-based team came out on top at adidas Eurocamp.

Eurocamp Award Winners

Camp MVP

  • Caleb Holt

 Finals MVP

  • Bo Ogden

 Defensive MVP

  • Saliou Niang

 All-Camp Team

  • Andrej Kostic
  • Deron Rippey Jr.
  • Malique Lewis
  • Mouhamed Faye
  • Ivan Kharchenkov

 Rising Stars

  • Bruce Branch III
  •  Mathias Vazquez

From here, each of the prospects that competed at the 18th annual adidas Eurocamp will continue their summers and look to keep getting better. Many of these players will have a real shot at making it to the NBA and other professional leagues around the world. That's what makes Eurocamp so special, as elite prospects from all over the globe come together and will ultimately have the chance to take unique routes to play at the highest level.

Published
Nick Crain
NICK CRAIN

Nick is co-founder and lead draft analyst for Draft Digest. A credentialed NBA reporter for over five years, he's covered the league for various outlets including SLAM and Forbes.

Home/Newsfeed