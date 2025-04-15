All-American, Potential NBA Draft Pick Braden Smith Announces Return to Purdue
The 2025 NBA Draft is just a few months away, and with the college basketball season and the NBA regular season both in the rear view mirror, the draft is front and center for many players and teams.
On Monday afternoon, however, a potential prospect in the upcoming cycle announced that he was taking his name out of the NBA Draft pool by returning to college.
After three years at Purdue, standout guard Braden Smith will be back in West Lafayette in 2025-26 for his senior season. Smith was a starter or the Boilermakers' squad that made a run to the national title game, playing alongside current Grizzlies' rookie Zach Edey.
"Running it back one last time," Smith posted on Instagram. "Purdue has given me everything: Memories, challenges, growth, and a family. There's still more to prove, more to accomplish, and more moments to create with my brothers. Much love to my guys and Boiler Nation! Let's make this next year unforgettable!"
As a junior, Smith averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc. Smith efficiency dipped slightly in 2024-25 as the Boilermakers' star had to take over as the team's primary option on offense after Edey's departure.
Smith's numbers were good enough to earn the Westfield, Indiana, product Big 10 Player of the Year honors and consensus All-American recognition.
Listed at 6-feet tall and 170 pounds, Smith's size will certainly be a concern for NBA teams when the talented guard does elect to enter the draft. Still, the rising senior has managed to find success at the college level, and could be a decent option in the second round next year if he has another impressive campaign.
With a decent shot, good feel for the game, plenty of production and a wealth of experience, Smith does have plenty of qualities that will make him an intriguing draft prospect in the next cycle. Players like TJ McConnell and Chis Paul are similar in stature to Smith, meaning there is hope for the Boilermakers guard at the next level if he can carve out a role for himself.
Smith will get one last chance to prove that he is worthy of an NBA Draft pick next season when he suits up for Purdue, who is expected to be one of the top teams in the country once again.
