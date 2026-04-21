Analyzing Four 2026 NBA Draft Prospects with Remarkable Wingspans

The NBA Playoffs are underway, and the first few games of this year's postseason have demonstrated the importance of defensive ability.

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and others each dominated their series openers by being able to disrupt opposing offenses and forcing turnovers. One of the key ways these teams wreak havoc on other teams is having athletic defenders with good size and length.

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is an obvious example of this, but 2025 All-Defense honoree Jalen Williams of the Thunder also boasts an impressive wingspan. While the blend of size, skill, length and athleticism is a rare combination, teams are constantly seeking players who can offer any of the aforementioned traits.

Recently, four prospects who competed at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, an annual showcase that features 64 college seniors vying for spots in the NBA, turned in impressive measurements that could boost their draft stock.

While there were multiple players who had solid showings and good measurements in Portsmouth, only four prospects recorded a wingspan of 7-foot-3 or longer.

20256Portsmouth Invitational Tournament @BAM_Testing Measurements and Athleticism Testing pic.twitter.com/CKdzUYYcRM — Michael Visenberg (@NBADraftMikeyV) April 17, 2026

Ernest Udeh Jr. of Miami and Jalen Washington of Vanderbilt each recorded a 7-foot-4 and half an inch wingspan, the longest at this year's event. South Florida's Izaiyah Nelson and Mississippi's Malik Dia notched 7-foot-3 wingspans.

While length alone isn't enough to earn a spot in the NBA Draft, especially a solid 2026 class, it should help each of the aforementioned players. With a number of talented underclassmen returning to school for the 2026-27 season, there will be a few spots late in the second round that open up for players who may not have been as likely to be picked entering the pre-draft process.

That could create an avenue for teams to gamble on a player with physical traits, like size and length.

Dia and Nelson had the most productive 2025-26 campaigns, with the Mississippi standout averaging a career-high 14.5 points to go along with 5.7 rebounds in the SEC. One of the most concerning aspects of the 6-foot-9 forward's statistical profile, though, is 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game despite his impressive wingspan.

Nelson averaged a career-high 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 56.1% from the field, utilizing his length more on defense.

The 6-foot-9 forward helped South Florida to a conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance, tallying 22 points, 9 rebounds, an assist, 3 blocks and 2 steals against Louisville in the Round of 64. Nelson also performed well in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament and could see his draft stock rise.

Washington and Udeh didn't record the same scoring production as Dia and Nelson, but each player showed solid upside in other areas.

Udeh, a big man who measured just under 6-foot-11, averaged 6.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and a steal per game as a senior at Miami. Washington, who checked in a 6-foot-9 and half an inch, averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as a senior at Vanderbilt.