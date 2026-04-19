Top Performers from Final Day of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

The 2026 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament kicked off on Wednesday, April 15, featuring 64 prospects looking for a shot at the next level.

The PIT gives college seniors a chance to improve their draft stock or get an opportunity overseas. Melvin Council Jr. was named tournament MVP and earned First-Team All-Tournament honors alongside Jaden Henley, Tre Carroll, Peter Suder, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Kylan Boswell, Anthony Roy, Malik Reneau, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and AJ Storr.

Here are the top performers from the final day of games.

Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M

Agee tallied 27 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and 3 turnovers while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound seventh-year senior averaged 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 26.4 from 3-point range in 2025-26.

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Council racked up 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, a steal and four turnovers while shooting 8-of-20 from the field, 0-of-3 from 3-point range and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal per game in his lone season with the Jayhawks, shooting 39.2% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range.

Malik Dia, Mississippi

Dia notched 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 2 turnovers while shooting 10-of-14 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, Dia averaged 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range as a senior.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Kaufman-Renn racked up 22 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, a block and four turnvoers while shooting 9-of-11 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

As a senior, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 57.8% from the field.

Kowacie Reeves Jr., Georgia Tech

Reeves scored a tournament-high 34 points, 10 rebounds, a steal, a block and 2 turnovers while shooting 13-of-18 from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line

As a fifth-year senior, the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range.

Jordan Riley, East Carolina

Riley shot 7-of-13 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 1-of-3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, a block and 2 turnovers.

The 6-foot-4 fifth-year senior averaged 23.6 points, 6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range.

AJ Storr, Mississippi

Storr recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and 0 turnovers while shooting 8-of-16 from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Similar to Roy, Storr played at his fourth school in four years during the 2025-26 season, averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

Cade Tyson, Minnesota

Tyson accumulated 24 points, 3 rebounds, a steal and 3 turnovers while shooting 10-of-14 from the field 3-of-5 from deep and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.

In his lone season at Minnesota, the 6-foot-7 senior averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range.