Top Performers from Day 3 of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

The 2026 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament kicked off on Wednesday, April 15, featuring 64 prospects looking for a shot at the next level.

The PIT gives college seniors a chance to improve their draft stock or get an opportunity overseas.

Here are the top performers from the third day of games.

Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M

Agee finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 5 turnovers while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 0-of-3 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound seventh-year senior averaged 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 26.4 from 3-point range in 2025-26.

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Council racked up 14 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 turnovers while shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal per game in his lone season with the Jayhawks, shooting 39.2% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range.

Moe Odum, Arizona State

Odom accumulated 19 points and 2 turnovers while shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in his lone season with the Sun Devils.

Anthony Roy, Oklahoma State

Roy tallied 24 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals and 3 turnovers while shooting 7-of-18 from the field, 4-of-11 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

At his sixth stop in six seasons, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39% from deep on 7.5 attempts per game.

AJ Storr, Mississippi

Storr recorded 22 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and four turnovers while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Similar to Roy, Storr played at his fourth school in four years during the 2025-26 season, averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

Solomon Washington, Maryland

Washington notched 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, shooting 4-of-5 from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

In his lone season at Maryland, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound Texas A&M transfer averged 9.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, an assist and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field and 24.3% from deep.

Other notable performances

Ezra Ausar - 12 points, a rebound, a turnover. 4-of-4 from the field, 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Carson Cooper - 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists. 5-of-10 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range, 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

Josh Dix - 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, a turnover. 5-of-9 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Nate Johnson - 15 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers. 5-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from 3-point range, 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

Lajae Jones - 15 points, 6 rebounds, a block and a turnover. 6-of-9 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.

Izaiyah Nelson - 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks, a steal, 2 turnovers. 5-of-10 from the field, 0-of-3 from 3-point range, 4-of-4 from the free throw line.