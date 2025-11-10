Arizona State Freshman Turning Heads in NBA Draft Space

#ASU C Massamba Diop has shown some incredible flashes through his first 2 collegiate games.



Hard to imagine someone at 7’1 with the level of fluidity, ball skills + offensive upside Diop has. A name to think about for 2026 draft consideration.



18 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL | 7-12 FG