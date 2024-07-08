As Denver Nuggets Offseason Unfolds, DaRon Holmes II is Worth Buying Stock In
As the 2024 NBA Offseason unfolds, plenty of parts are shuffling around. With plenty of storylines to keep track of, one of the biggest is at the top of the Western Conference. The Denver Nuggets for the second straight offseason have lost a key piece of their rotation in NBA Free Agency.
Last season, it was Bruce Brown inking a massive deal with the Indiana Pacers - This season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has jumped to the Orlando Magic in hopes of pushing that young squad over the hump in the Eastern Conference.
Already tethered to Jamal Murray and one of the best players in the world Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are quickly learning to rely on cost-controlled talent in the new NBA world - After winning the Championship in 2023, the Nuggets have slowly seen piece removed from their roster.
However, Denver has been opportunistic in the NBA Draft collecting the likes of Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther to try to supplement some of these losses.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets grabbed Dayton's DaRon Holmes II who is a pro-ready modern big man that can bounce between the four and the five with versatility on the defensive end and plenty of offensive chops.
Holmes II can certainly help strengthen the Nuggets rotation with his 3-point shooting, play-finishing around the rim and ability to spark transition on the defensive end. With the Nuggets needing to round out their rotation, the rookie is a good bet to invest in.
