Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18
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Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are coming off a blowout win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, and they’re looking to take care of the tanking Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Oddsmakers have set Denver as a 12.5-point favorite on the road, where it has been impressive this season, going 23-14 overall.
Memphis has lost eight games in a row and is doing a magnificent job tanking towards the bottom of the Western Conference. It has a loaded injury report on Wednesday night, as Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Santi Aldama and Scotty Pippen Jr. are among the plethora of players sidelined in this game.
The Nuggets are 2-0 against the Grizzlies this season, and they’re eyeing a top-three seed in the Western Conference despite a down stretch since the All-Star break.
I’m eyeing a player prop and a game prediction for this Western Conference battle, but first, let’s take a look at the latest betting odds for Wednesday’s game.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nuggets -12.5 (-118)
- Grizzlies +12.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -800
- Grizzlies: +550
Total
- 243.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 18
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Altitude
- Nuggets record: 42-27
- Grizzlies record: 23-44
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out
- Jahmai Mashack – questionable
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ty Jerome OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+108)
In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why Jerome is a solid plus-money target:
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome is shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range in the 2025-26 season despite playing limited minutes in basically all of his 12 games.
Jerome has three or more 3-pointers in six of his games, averaging 6.6 attempts per night. Now, he takes on a Denver team that is 17th in opponent 3s made and 22nd in opponent 3s attempted in the 2025-26 season.
The Grizzlies guard was 3-for-7 from beyond the arc in his lone meeting with the Nuggets this season, and he’s taken 17 3-pointers over his last two games, clearing this prop in both.
There are worse plus-money props on the board, and Jerome should have a lead role on Wednesday with Scotty Pippen Jr. out of the lineup.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Denver was able to rest some players down the stretch on Tuesday night in an absolute shellacking of the 76ers, and that should help it on Wednesday against the tanking Grizzlies.
Memphis is doing some impressive stuff right now, losing eight games in a row to fall to 23-44 in the 2025-26 season. Over their last 10 games, the Grizzlies have a net rating of -5.2 (23rd in the league), and they’re 6-11 against the spread now as home underdogs – the fourth-worst mark in the league.
Denver needs every win that it can get in a crazy Western Conference playoff race, so I expect it to roll against this short-handed Grizzlies team. Memphis has been limiting player minutes for weeks, and it already has most of its top rotation players out of the lineup.
Denver is 9-6 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season and should build on an impressive road record on Wednesday.
Pick: Nuggets -12.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2