Asa Newell Declares For 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is littered with talent. The prospect pool is as deep as it has been in years with plenty of top end star power and high-end contributors with everything in between. The class should have banner rookie year's and careers.
With the new CBA hamstringing team's salary cap situations, the most valuable thing in the NBA –– aside from a top five scorer –– is cheap contributors to make a winning impact, or better, on a rookie scale deal.
Prospects who can come in and help a team right away would be massive for teams attempting to compete for a championship.
The 2025 college basketball season ended this past week, which leads to the draft conversations heating up. The first item on the check list? Players declaring.
It was expected, but made official this week, University of Georgia big man Asa Newell has put his name in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Newell was an SEC All-Freshman team member this past season, en route to 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 stocks (steals + blocks) per game in 33 contests in 29 minutes per tilt.
The Bulldog standing 6-foot-11 shot 54% from the floor, 29% from 3-point land and 74% at the charity stripe.
Newell has a wide-range in mock drafts. The latest from Draft on SI has the Destin, FL. native selected with the No. 14 pick, heading to the Atlanta Hawks via the Sacramento Kings pick.
The Hawks would be an interesting fit for Newell, giving them front court flexibility this offseason as they hope to continue to flush out a roster around All-Star Trae Young.