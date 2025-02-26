Asa Newell Helps Georgia Upset No. 3 Florida
On Tuesday night, the Georgia Bulldogs earned their best win of the season, beating longtime rival No. 3 Florida, 88-83.
The SEC has been a gauntlet so far this year, boasting four teams in the top-six, one of which was the Gators. The Bulldogs got off to a blistering non-conference start, winning all but one game, but quickly ran into the immovable object in conference play.
Prior to facing the Gators for the second time, the team had just four conference wins to 10 losses, but righted the ship Tuesday. After suffering a 30-point loss in the first go round, Georgia won by just five points in matchup No. 2.
One pivotal piece to the puzzle was five-star freshman Asa Newell, who’s been the picture of consistency for Georgia this year, and continued that trend against the No. 3 team in the nation.
Across his 29 minutes, Newell poured on a rock-solid 15 points, adding a team-high nine rebounds with two assists and one block and steal apiece. He shot 4-for-9 overall, hitting two triples on six attempts and shooting 5-for-8 at the free throw line.
Overall, Newell played up to his season standard, despite much more talented competition. He didn’t get downhill as much as he typically does — taking six out of nine total tries from beyond the arc — but he still managed a moderately efficient night.
With the game winding down and the Bulldogs at arm’s length, the Gators made Newell prove his mettle at the free throw line, which he did, but hitting three of four in the final seconds.
On the year, the former Montverde product is now averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds while shooting 55% overall. Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: “An extremely athletic power forward with the physical profile and athleticism to dominate at the next level one day, Newell has the makings of a high-impact NBA player. Although his body is still developing, the Georgia prospect is extremely quick and fluid for his height at 6-foot-10. His length and speed combination is special for a player of his age.”
As it stands now, Newell could very well be selected in the '25 lottery, and could go even higher if teams value his modern skillset in the frontcourt.
Newell and the Bulldogs next take on Texas and Tre Johnson at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 1.
