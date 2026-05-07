Assessing the Cleveland Cavaliers' Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pivotal offseason ahead, in the midst of their second-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. This series could determine the future of their core after making the blockbuster trade for James Harden at the deadline.

Harden could opt out of his contract this offseason, not being extension-eligible, while Donovan Mitchell could get traded in order for Cleveland to prevent a departure without assets in return. Either way, the 2026 NBA Draft will be a chance for the Cavaliers to build upon their youth with the 29th pick. What weaknesses do they need to fix?

Perimeter Defense

The Cavaliers' offense is their biggest strength with elite scoring from Mitchell, Harden and Evan Mobley. On the other end, Mobley and Jarrett Allen anchor the paint, but Mitchell and Harden have been known for a lack of defense.

Cleveland finished the regular season 15th in defensive rating, giving up 13.9 three-pointers per game (23rd in the NBA). The team needs a ball-stopper from the perimeter to complete the rotation.

At No. 29, a few prospects could end up in Cleveland to fill that role. If Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan) slides in the order, he could be a steal for the Cavaliers. Other players to watch include Allen Graves (Santa Clara) and Amari Allen (Alabama). If they want more scoring with that defense, Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor) would be a great option to add to that offense.

Frontcourt Depth

The prospects listed earlier all have experience at the forward position, but if Cleveland keeps the core together, the clear need is in the frontcourt. The Cavaliers already have depth in the backcourt with Dennis Schröder, Sam Merrill and Keon Ellis.

If Cleveland wants a better backup to Allen, Motiejus Krivas (Arizona), Henri Veesaar (North Carolina) and Tarris Reed Jr. (UConn) could be solid paint anchors. If the priority is at the forward position, Alex Karaban (UConn) and Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State) have plenty of experience as older prospects.

The Cavaliers could certainly take the best player available regardless of position. Given the age of their stars and uncertain future, this could be a draft-and-stash situation.

But ideally, filling those positional needs would give them the best shot at winning right now. Outside of the names mentioned already, the top prospects in that range include Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt), Isaiah Evans (Duke) and Christian Anderson (Texas Tech). They'll have a big decision to make this June.