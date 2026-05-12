Is the Denver Nuggets' championship window closing amid a first-round playoff exit this season? That's a legitimate question to consider, as they've suffered disappointment in the postseason since winning it all in 2023.

As quickly as the Nuggets ascended to the mountaintop with Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, they fell back into playoff failure, unable to make the Western Conference Finals in the last three years.

Denver has the pieces to succeed, but whether it's injuries or the Minnesota Timberwolves, it can't seem to get back over the hump.

As much as the Nuggets are likely gearing toward veteran talent and experience, the 2026 NBA Draft has a few names that could improve the rotation. They have the No. 26 pick, able to fix their biggest rotational weakness with one prospect. What does Denver need most?

Point Guard Depth

The Nuggets have almost no weaknesses on offense, ranking first in efficiency rating this season. The starting lineup was practically as complete as it could have been when Peyton Watson was healthy.

However, Denver's most notable hole in the rotation is at the backup point guard position. Murray and Jokić are the only true facilitators, and while Bruce Brown is still a great defender, he can't score as efficiently as he used to.

The Nuggets should target offensive firepower off the bench in this year's draft, particularly at the point guard position. They can get an immediate high-impact player, as this class is loaded with potential.

Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt) is a name to watch, as the 6-foot prospect displayed improved shooting and legitimate facilitation in year two with the Commodores. Another prospect to keep an eye on is Christian Anderson, who boosted his numbers at Texas Tech amid the absence of JT Toppin. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 18.5 points and 7.4 assists per game this year.

Anderson would be the ideal prospect to come off the bench in Denver. He can score, but in a reduced role, can also playmake and shoot off the catch (41.5% from beyond the arc this season).

If Denver wants more on-ball creation in the backcourt, Ebuka Okorie showed just that in his freshman season at Stanford. The 6-foot-2 star put up 23.2 points a night, but he lacked the passing that would really improve his stock.

The Nuggets have options in this year's draft, able to fill any need at pick No. 26. They have the chance to really improve their backcourt with a slew of point guard prospects available.