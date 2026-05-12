Biggest Plus Wingspans at the 2026 NBA G League Draft Combine

The 2026 NBA Draft lottery is in the rear view mirror, and the NBA Combine has kicked off.

The top prospects in this year's class are each competing for a their spot in this summer's draft, as players go through measurements, athletic testing and compete in scrimmages.

The G League Combine preceded the NBA Combine in Chicago and also produced interesting results.

Here are players from the G League Combine with the biggest wingspans, relative to their height.

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Ike spent two seasons at Wyoming before redshirting and playing three years at Gonzaga.

As a senior with the Bulldogs, the big man averaged 19.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 56.3% from the field and 33.8% from deep.

At the G League Combine, Ike measured 6-foot-9 and three quarters of an inch without shoes and notched a 7-foot-5 and a quarter of an inch wingspan while weighing 250 pounds.

Jamal Fuller, Long Island

Fuller's college career began at Hill College before heading to Academy of Art University, a Division II program. After four seasons below the Division I level, Fuller spent his final two NCAA seasons at Long Island.

As a senior, the veteran wing prospect averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and a steal per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc.

Fuller measured 6-foot-3 without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.

Aiden Tobiason, Temple

As a sophomore at Temple, Tobiason averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range.

In Chicago, Tobiason measured 6-foot-3 and three quarters of an inch without shoes and notched a 7-foot and three quarters of an inch wingspan.

After a breakout sophomore season with the Owls, Tobiason entered the transfer portal and committed to Syracuse. If the intriguing prospect withdraws from the 2026 draft, which seems likely, Tobiason could be selected in the 2027 class after a season with the Orange.

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami

Udeh averaged 6.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and a steal per game while shooting 72.7% from the field as a senior at Miami.

At the G League Combine, Udeh measured 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while recording a 7-foot-4 and a quarter of an inch wingspan and weighing 257 pounds.

The Hurricanes' big man had a solid showing at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament and used his length to be a solid rebounder and defender in college. During his NCAA career, which included stops at Kansas, TCU and Miami, Udeh appeared in 122 games and made 92 starts.