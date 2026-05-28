Knicks' Finals Run Appears to Be Changing Their Free Agency Plans

The New York Knicks have come together in such dominant fashion during their run to the NBA Finals that this group may be sticking together for the long haul.

All season long, there was an unspoken, implied belief that it was a do-or-die year for the Knicks: make the NBA Finals or there would be major changes. That implication was geared more toward the core five of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, but it also could have applied to the bench, coaching staff, and front office.

Now, in the midst of an 11-game postseason win streak, consecutive series sweeps, a 12-2 playoff record, and a Finals appearance, it seems as if this current Knicks team could be together for some time — bench included.

Perhaps the biggest questions hanging over the Knicks this summer are the future of of backup center Mitchell Robinson and shooting guard Landry Shamet. Both have played vital roles throughout the season for the Knicks and both bring obvious skills that other teams will covet.

With the Knicks likely exceeding the second apron this offseason, there was some question as to whether New York will be able to afford to bring back either player.

However, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, the Knicks may be willing to fork over the money to keep this potential championship roster together. Bontemps writes:

"For both Robinson and guard Landry Shamet -- the two top unrestricted free agents from this year's roster -- the belief is that coming off New York's dominant run to the NBA Finals, both will be back. And both will likely be on two-year deals as the Knicks are likely going to go well into the second apron next season and the following anyway, before needing to duck back out." Tim Bontemps

What could Mitchell Robinson’s next Knicks contract look like?

Bontemps mentions that Robinson’s contract would likely exceed the mid-level exception, which is projected for a first-year salary of $15 million. Over four years, the MLE comes to $64 million.

Robinson is in the final year of a four-year, $60 million deal he signed in 2022, but his salary has decreased each year, with the big man making $12.9 million this season.

Bontemps mentions the MLE as the main mechanism for other teams to try to pry Robinson from the Knicks, thus it makes sense for New York, with Robinson’s Bird Rights, to offer him slightly more.

A two-year deal worth approximately $36 million could make sense for Robinson. An average of $18 million would make Robinson about the 18th-highest-paid center in the NBA — a fair approximation for his value.

Of course, Robinson has also been injury-prone, and he played just 60 games this regular season as the Knicks load-managed him to ensure he was healthy for the postseason. Given that Robinson can’t be relied upon (at least right now) to play big minutes or back-to-backs, the Knicks may have some flexibility in what they offer him, assuming Robinson wants to remain in New York.

Additionally, with the Knicks pressing up on the second apron, don’t put it past them to structure Robinson’s next deal creatively to provide some financial wiggle room.

What contract could Knicks give Landry Shamet to stay past 2026?

Shamet has undoubtedly earned a raise from his current one-year, $2.2 million deal, which he signed shortly before training camp. Shamet was in and out of the rotation throughout the season, but was consistent when he did play, offering strong point-of-attack defense while shooting 39% from three.

He saved his best play for the biggest moments, re-entering the Knicks rotation during the second round series against the Philadelphia 76ers and shooting a blistering 80.9% from three over his next six games.

This type of play would presumably put Shamet out of the Knicks’ price range, but Bontemps projects otherwise. The Knicks do own Shamet’s Early Bird Rights, meaning they can offer him a deal worth 105% of the league average salary, which is currently about $14 million. Shamet will draw interest from teams, but not that level of interest.

The taxpayer mid-level exception is projected to come in around two years, $12 million for next season. The Knicks may need to exceed that to keep Shamet, especially since Shamet has been on minimum deals the past two seasons. A two-year, $16 million deal may be reasonable for the 29-year-old wing.

The Knicks have a two-year window

This Finals run has done a lot to change the perception of the Knicks. They’ve gone from a good team with concerns about fit, chemistry, and ceiling, to a team with a real shot at winning the championship and potentially multiple of them.

Whether the Knicks win it all or not, it’s clear that this core group of players can work together. And they should remain together for at least two more seasons.

Brunson, Bridges, and Anunoby are all under contract until at least 2028-29, when Brunson and Bridges have player options. Towns has a player option for 2027-28, and Hart has a team option that same year.

Given the repercussions for staying above the second apron (such as spending and trade restrictions), it makes sense for the Knicks to spend above the second apron until the summer of 2028 if it means keeping a potential championship team together.