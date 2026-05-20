Assessing the LA Clippers' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

The LA Clippers are slowly transitioning toward a rebuild after an NBA trade deadline that saw them part ways with a few key contributors. They got younger, moving off of James Harden and Ivica Zubac for assets such as Darius Garland, Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson, plus draft capital.

The Clippers struck gold at the NBA Draft Lottery, landing the No. 5 overall pick, which falls within their pick protection range after a risky deal with the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline for Zubac. They have the chance to land high-end talent with uncertainty surrounding the future of Kawhi Leonard.

But LA still finished the season 18-13 post-deadline, making the Play-In Tournament and having some major bright spots with the current rotation. It's not just about starting young, but building upon the success it already has. What weaknesses can the organization fill at the draft?

Wing Scoring (Barring Kawhi Leonard)

It doesn't make sense for the Clippers to keep a 34-year-old Leonard on the roster after the moves they made this season. At No. 5, a few wing scorers could be next up to lead this franchise, because if The Klaw is traded, there will be a major hole in the perimeter.

There are a few obvious names to watch. Keaton Wagler (Illinois) is projected to land with LA in most mock drafts, and could slide in at the shooting guard position next to Garland.

If the Clippers care more about taking the best available rather than positional fit or height, Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville) and Kingston Flemings (Houston) are names to watch, but they pose limitations as fellow point guards to Garland.

Starting Center

With Zubac gone, the only true center in the rotation is a 38-year-old Brook Lopez. LA's biggest weakness is at the five, and at No. 5, the options are limited, because reaching on a prospect in the lottery just to fill one need isn't necessarily a good idea.

But if the Clippers are still concerned about competing right now, Aday Mara (Michigan) could rise in the order compared to most projections. Teams like the Brooklyn Nets are linked to the 7-foot-3 center, which then poses the question: could LA trade back in an effort to land more assets and the right prospect for the now?

LA has a variety of options at No. 5, but filling those two needs should be the biggest tasks this offseason.