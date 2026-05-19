Clippers Only Have 3 Realistic Options With the No. 5 Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers face a potential franchise-altering decision on June 23, where they are slotted to select No. 5 in the 2026 NBA Draft. The consensus around the NBA world is that the top four of this year's draft will be some variation of Caleb Wilson, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer.

After the Bulls make their pick at No. 4, the real chaos of this summer draft tips off, and the Clippers are batting lead off with that No. 5 pick.

There are plenty of options for Lawrence Frank and the Clippers front office to choose from, but out of the potential five or six players they could consider, three stand tall above the rest.

Brayden Burries

Out of the three options I’m about to list off, Arizona guard Brayden Burries is by far the safest option. The 20-year-old freshman guard had a very strong single season for the Wildcats, averaging 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot an efficient 49.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three, averaging over six attempts per game.

Burries is a well-rounded guard who projects more as an off-guard than a primary point guard type, but still has a strong handle and sees the game well. He brings solid positional size, measuring at the combine as 6-foot-3.75(barefoot) with a 6-foot-6 wingspan.

In his lone season at Arizona, Burries used his size and length well as he was a pest both on the ball and in passing lanes, which could help make him an ideal fit alongside Darius Garland long-term in LA’s backcourt. His jumper is pure, and he is a sneaky athlete, especially in the open floor.

Burries is the most well-rounded guard in this year's class and is someone who I project to have a 10+ year NBA career because he can play so many roles. But that doesn’t mean his ceiling is low. If put into a top contributor role, Burries could develop into a Devin Booker-type two guard and be a cornerstone for the next decade of Clippers basketball.

Aday Mara

We just talked about a safe prospect—now let's talk upside.

There is no option at No. 5 with more upside than Aday Mara. The Spanish big man anchored the paint for the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines this past season, with an average of 2.6 blocks per game. He brings tremendous size after measuring in at 7-foot-3(barefoot) with a 7-foot-6 wingspan at the combine. But Mara isn’t just a traditional back-to-the-basket center, as he's rather athletic for his size and has a ton of finesse in his game.

Mara has a deep offensive bag that sees him operate as a primary facilitator and as a hub in a similar way as Nikola Jokic does for the Nuggets. This past season, per 40 minutes, he averaged 4.1 assists. On top of a strong inside scoring game and playmaking instincts, Mara also flashed potential to develop a solid outside shot.

The only major concerns he faces are whether or not his body will be able to sustain the abuse he is bound to take over an NBA season, and whether his outside shot will ever become fully respectable. But with this pick being LA’s first top-five selection since 2009, these concerns may be more than enough for the Clippers to feel okay with passing on Mara at No. 5.

Keaton Wagler

Keaton Wagler is the perfect mix between Burries and Mara. He has the potential to become a superstar in the league, but he also has traits that would make him an elite role player for many years.

The Illinois guard averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three last season. Wagler has an elite shooting ability, and despite not being an explosive athlete, he does a great job of manipulating opposing defenses and creating advantages.

Wagler helped lead one of college basketball’s most efficient offenses to a Final Four berth before they fell to the UConn Huskies.

Measuring at 6-foot-5(barefoot), Wagler brings great positional size to the spot. While he spent last season as the lead guard for the Fighting Illini, his height would help him slot into an off-guard spot alongside Darius Garland in the Clippers’ backcourt. Some evaluators are concerned that Wagler's wingspan measured in at just 6-foot-6.25, but that can’t be a deal-breaker given his undeniable offensive talent.

In my eyes, Wagler has a ton of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his game, as when he gets within 10-15 feet of the basket, there is no stopping him. If I had my say, I’d pick Wagler at No. 5, but if it’s any of these three options, the future in Clipperland will look very bright.