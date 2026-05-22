Assessing the Lakers' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have entered a new era after acquiring Luka Dončić last season. After years of trying to compete with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, they've gotten younger with the hope of extending their championship window.

There are plenty of offseason storylines to follow in Los Angeles, including James' upcoming free agency, but the summer starts with the NBA Draft. The Lakers have the 25th pick, with a few suitors circling.

But the organization needs to fill two glaring needs after getting into the second round of this year's playoffs. The current core simply isn't good enough to win a championship, even if Dončić and Austin Reaves' injuries hindered their chances.

The Lakers have the opportunity to draft more experienced talent with their late first-round pick. The prospect they take should be one that can contribute immediately, because if James remains in Los Angeles, the organization will have even more pressure to compete right now. Here are two weaknesses it should consider fixing:

Traditional Center

Los Angeles got more out of Deandre Ayton toward the end of the season, but it's still clear that he doesn't fit next to Dončić. The superstar point guard needs a traditional, pick-and-roll center on offense, as well as someone who can aggressively help on defense to mask Dončić's lapses on the other end.

The Lakers have few options at No. 25 when it comes to those kinds of centers. Tarris Reed Jr. (UConn) was an incredible rebounder and finisher this year, while Malachi Moreno (Kentucky) showed defensive potential in his freshman season.

If Los Angeles wants more offensive versatility at the position, Henri Veesaar (North Carolina) averaged 17 points on 61-43-62 shooting splits, although he and Moreno could return to college next season.

Three-and-D Wing

The 2026 has way more depth in the backcourt and small forward positions than in the heavy frontcourt. The Lakers finished the regular season 14th in three-point percentage while ranking 20th in defensive rating. A 3&D wing would certainly improve the rotation immediately.

With more options in this department at No. 25, one prospect to watch is Isaiah Evans (Duke). The sophomore scorer was an impressive three-point shooter poses great defensive potential with a 6-foot-9 wingspan.

Another wing prospect to consider is Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State). At 22 years old, he has developed enough to play big minutes off the bat, averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a do-it-all forward.