Lakers Need to Set a Deadline for LeBron James’ Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to go through some drastic changes this summer, from the team’s front office overhaul to the roster, which will be built around the new face of the franchise, Luka Doncic.

Along with the team going all in on trying to build a perennial title contender around Doncic, LeBron James will become an unrestricted free agent in July, with no telling what he plans to do, as he has yet to make a decision on his immediate future.

LeBron Reveals What He’ll Prioritize in NBA Free Agency

However, he did give some insight into his plans on the most recent episode of his Mind the Game podcast. He provided a potential timeline for a decision, anywhere between late June and into August, while also sharing what he’ll prioritize.

"Winning is most important," James said. "Because you wanna be excited about going to work every day. You want to be excited about winning the day and being around a group of guys that feel the same way, and trying not to take steps backwards.”

James made it clear that he has no interest in starting over in what would be his record-setting 24th NBA season.

“I'm not going anywhere where it's a start over at Year 24 or things of that nature. I'm done with that."

Lakers Must Not Wait Too Long for LeBron's Decision

Although there’s rumored to be mutual interest between the Lakers and James, he’s definitely leaving the door wide open to jump ship and sign with another potential title contender this summer.

If James doesn’t waste any time and makes his decision quickly, whether it be staying in Los Angeles or heading elsewhere, then the Lakers are in a good spot.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) speaks with official Tony Brothers during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, if he drags it out to August, it will really impact what general manager Rob Pelinka and the team can do this summer to improve their roster.

The waiting game for a player turning 42 in December isn’t fair to the Lakers and the team’s plans to build a winner around Doncic sooner rather than later.

Lakers Need to Give LeBron a Decision Deadline

With the Lakers expected to make a run at superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo via trade and also make some significant changes in NBA free agency, especially with over half the roster either hitting the open market or having a decision to make about a player option, it’ll all be about timing.

That said, they need to give James a deadline to decide whether he wants to return to Los Angeles, or they simply need to move on and address areas of need.

Things could get tense in Los Angeles if James is reluctant to reveal his plans or if he goes with an Aaron Rodgers-like approach, waiting until the last minute to commit.

The fact of the matter is, the Lakers have their new franchise player, around whom they want to shape the roster. There’s no time to waste on opportunities to improve through trades and free agency.

If the team’s front office sits on its hands waiting for a 41-year-old who, in all likelihood, will play only one more season, it could prove costly for next season and beyond.

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