Assessing the Houston Rockets' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

Losing in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season was a tough pill for the Houston Rockets to swallow. They had legitimate title hopes with the arrival of Kevin Durant, pairing him with a young core that showed serious development the year prior.

However, injuries and an overall lack of production led to a disappointing season, which leaves the Rockets with more questions than answers this offseason.

Houston will have to fill a variety of needs this summer, but it starts with the 2026 NBA Draft. It may mean much to the fans, but the franchise has two second-round picks this June, one at No. 39 and one at No. 53. This provides an opportunity for more experienced and ready prospects to make an immediate impact.

But what do the Rockets need in this draft? Their two biggest weaknesses from this past season were painfully obvious:

Perimeter Shooting

Houston ranked 10th in three-point percentage, but only because it took so few that ended up going in. The Rockets finished 25th in three-pointers made per game, and in the playoffs, the lack of perimeter shooting was glaring. They 30.2% from deep across six games, which ranked dead last in the first round.

Luckily, there are a variety of second-round prospects who pride themselves on being knockdown shooters. At No. 39, a few prospects to consider are Alex Karaban, Milan Momcilovic and Andrej Stojakovic. At No. 53, Richie Saunders and Nick Martinelli are older players to watch who can immediately step into the rotation and produce.

There isn't much separation between prospects at No. 39 and No. 53, but it's clear that one of those picks should be used on a shooter. If the Rockets can trade for or sign one this offseason, that would be great insurance to have heading into the 2026-27 season.

True Point Guard

Fred VanVleet missed the year due to a torn ACL, and while his return will improve the offense, Houston still needs depth at the point guard position. The Rockets ranked 24th in turnovers per game, lacking any sort of ball security.

There are fewer point guard prospects for the Rockets at each second-round pick than shooters, but they could be extremely impactful. Jaden Bradley recently took home Big 12 Player of the Year honors, while Braden Smith was a passing savant despite his height. Another floor general to watch is Tyler Tanner, who could slip to No. 39 if Houston gets lucky.