Assessing the Magic's Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic were 48 minutes from pulling off a historic upset over the 60-22 Detroit Pistons in this year's NBA playoffs. After going up 3-1, they suffered a major collapse and failed to become the seventh team to upset a No. 1 seed in the first round of the postseason.

A 45-37 season was not what many expected entering October. The Magic attempted to fix their shooting disparity by trading a boatload of draft picks for Desmond Bane, but injuries and an overall lack of production kept them from reaching their full potential.

Orlando doesn't own its 2026 first-round pick, but there's some underrated talent available at pick No. 46. 38 prospects withdrew their names from the pool, with the initial number of underclassmen declarations being one of the lowest in recent history.

However, the Magic are in the market for a high-upside development project. They need immediate impact, and they could certainly grab it in the second round. What are their biggest needs?

Shot Creation

Paolo Banchero was the only consistent star for Orlando in its first-round series against the Pistons. Franz Wagner's season-ending injury kept him out for the final three games, but the Magic still need offense. They finished the playoffs dead last in offensive rating at 101.9.

Orlando could take a prospect at any position to bring off the bench, as shot creation is more of a general need. At No. 46, the team could target Emmanuel Sharp (Houston) or Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Tennessee), two experienced guards who averaged high-scoring numbers at major schools.

In the frontcourt, the Magic should also consider taking Nick Martinelli (Northwestern), Keyshawn Hall (Auburn) or Graham Ike (Gonzaga), forwards who can create in the paint and stretch the floor. They need a legitimate weapon to back up Banchero, Wagner and Bane off the bench.

Perimeter Shooting

Bane had an impressive first season in Orlando, but the team still couldn't figure out its shooting woes. The Magic finished the season 27th in three-point percentage, which is simply unacceptable for a projected contender in the Eastern Conference.

One high-level shooter in the second round of the draft is Richie Saunders (BYU), who averaged 18 points per game on 49-38-82 splits this season before tearing his ACL.

Saunders will miss some time heading into year one of the pros, but when healthy, he can be an effective movement shooter who can hold his own on the other end.