Rookies Dominate 2026 NBA All-Summer League First Team Honors

The 2026 NBA Summer League wrapped up on Sunday, July 19, as the Golden State Warriors took down the Memphis Grizzlies to claim the Summer League title.

Hosted in Las Vegas, the event featured the top prospects from the 2026 NBA Draft, as well as players from other recent draft classes, giving rookies an opportunity to play alongside their new teammates for the first time.

Many 2026 draft picks and even undrafted free agents turned in strong showings, but a handful of players stood out among the rest. Following the conclusion of Summer League, the NBA revealed a pair of All-Summer League teams.

The All-Summer League first team was comprised of five rookies, while four second-year players and a third-year player made up the All-Summer Leage second team.

The 2026 NBA All-Summer League First Team:



Cameron Boozer, @memgrizz

Brayden Burries, @Bucks

Yaxel Lendeborg, @warriors

Meleek Thomas, @cavs

Caleb Wilson, @chicagobulls



The team was selected by a vote of all 30 NBA teams based on performance at Summer League in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/cgzL2EHPnk — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 21, 2026

Meleek Thomas was the only player drafted outside of the 2026 lottery to earn a spot on the first team, as the second-round pick turned in a remarkable performance in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at how each of the honorees from this year's draft class performed in their first Summer League.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

The No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft averaged 18.5 points, 8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range across six games in Las Vegas. Boozer's performance helped Memphis to the Summer League title game.

The No. 10 pick tallied 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2 steals, a block and 0.8 turnovers per game while shooting 50% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc across four contests.

The No. 11 pick logged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.7% from deep across six contests.

Lendeborg led the Warriors to a Summer League championship, earning title game MVP honors in a win against Memphis.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

The No. 34 pick was the Las Vegas Summer League's leading scorer, averaging 27.3 points per game to go along with 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range on 8 attempts per game in four contests.

The No. 4 pick recorded 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc on 7.8 attempts per game in four contests.