Top Rookie Performances from Sixth Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League

The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is nearly complete.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

fter the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient performances, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the fifth day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.

Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft scored a game-high 26 points, adding 5 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 9-of-18 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point rage and 4-of-6 from the free throw line.

Donovan Atwell, Chicago Bulls

The undrafted free agent totaled 19 points, a rebound, an assist, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-12 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a 99-87 win against the Wizards.

Tobe Awaka, Chicago Bulls

The undrafted free agent logged 14 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, 3 steals and 3 blocks while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from the charity stripe.

Trevon Brazile, Denver Nuggets

The No. 35 pick scored a game-high 32 points, 6 rebounds, a steal and a block, shooting 11-of-19 from the field, 6-of-12 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a 106-103 win against Oklahoma City.

Mikel Brown Jr., Brooklyn Nets

The No. 6 pick chipped in 16 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and a block, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 2-of-5 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a 115-83 win against the Kings.

Cameron Carr, Los Angeles Lakers

Carr scored a game-high 23 points, adding 2 assists, a rebound, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 8-of-18 from the field, 3-of-10 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line in a 99-85 win against the Clippers.

Josh Dix, Oklahoma City Thunder

The undrafted free agent logged 14 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and a block while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 2-of-7 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.

Brendan Hausen, Memphis Grizzlies

The undrafted free agent tallied 20 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and zero turnovers, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 6-of-8 from 3-point range in a 106-85 win against Golden State.

Bryce Hopkins, Denver Nuggets

The No. 49 pick finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 6-of-14 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Lajae Jones, Golden State Warriors

The No. 54 pick recorded 10 points, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick notched 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Amani Lyles, Philadelphia 76ers

The undrafted free agent finished with 13 points, 3 rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes, shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 12 pick racked up 14 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 6-of-6 from the field and 1-of-5 from the charity stripe.

AK Okereke, Los Angeles Lakers

Okereke accumulated 11 points, a rebound and an assist while shooting 4-of-5 from the field, 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.

Felix Okpara, Washington Wizards

The No. 46 pick accumulated 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Labaron Philon, Philadelphia 76ers

The No. 22 pick scored a team-high 17 points, adding 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and a block while shooting 7-of-11 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Jaylin Sellers, Chicago Bulls

The undrafted free agent scored a game-high 24 points, adding 3 assists, a rebound, 3 steals and a block while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 2-of-6 from deep and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Emanuel Sharp, Sacramento Kings

The No. 45 pick racked up 23 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals and a block, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 6-of-11 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 16 pick scored a team-high 22 points, adding 6 assists, 2 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 8-of-16 from the field, 2-of-8 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Bruce Thornton, Houston Rockets

The No. 31 pick logged 18 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 3-of-7 from deep and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe in a 90-64 win against Philadelphia.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

The No. 4 pick notched 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a block while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.