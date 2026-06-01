Assessing the Pelicans' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

Everyone is still wondering why the New Orleans Pelicans traded their 2026 first-round pick to move up to No. 13 in the 2025 NBA Draft and take Derik Queen.

Sure, jumping 10 spots is a big difference in the prospect pool, but a rebuilding organization gave up the eighth overall pick in 2026, a more hyped class, to pick 13th overall in 2025. The Pelicans are in desperate need of a franchise player, but they won't get that this year. That is, in the draft, anyway.

But New Orleans will still be selecting a prospect with the 58th pick. The odds of the team landing anything close to a star are extremely slim, but who knows? Maybe the Pelicans hit on a key rotational piece, or an experienced college star who knows how to make an immediate impact.

Regardless, New Orleans has some key needs it will try to fill at No. 58. Here are two weaknesses and prospects it can select to try to fix them:

Center Depth

Queen had a promising rookie year, but his versatility and guard-like skills make him better suited for the power forward position rather than at center. With Zion Williamson's future up in the air, he could very well move into the starting lineup next to Yves Missi.

The leaves the Pelicans will need for frontcourt depth, particularly a traditional big man to come off the bench. At No. 58, they'd be lucky to land Felix Okpara (Tennessee), although it's not out of the question. The 6-foot-11 senior averaged eight points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, known as a traditional rim-runner and paint-protector.

New Orleans could also opt for a more versatile defender in Rafael Castro (George Washington). Also a senior, he's a bit quicker with stats of 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks a night, although he was up against easier competition.

Floor Spacing

If positional value isn't a concern for the Pelicans, floor spacing should be. They ranked 20th in offensive rating, 27th in three-pointers made and 24th in three-point percentage this season.

There are certainly some perimeter players to like on paper; Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray and Jeremiah Fears are all solid in their own right. But it hasn't come together for New Orleans, and the organization is expected to move Williamson, Murphy or both, leaving a need on the perimeter.

At No. 58, Bruce Thornton (Ohio State) is a prominent scorer to watch, as well as Xavian Lee (Florida), who had an up-and-down season on one of the best teams in the country. Forwards in this range include Keyshawn Hall (Auburn) and Otega Oweh (Kentucky).