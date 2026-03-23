Assessing Tyler Tanner's NBA Draft Stock After Stellar Season at Vanderbilt

Draft Digest's February NBA mock draft had Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner as the final pick in the first round, going to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the next update should have him way higher after a stellar sophomore year.

Tanner's second season came to a close on Saturday after the Commodores fell to Nebraska in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot point guard put up a game-high 27 points, four assists and four steals on 43% shooting from the field. He nearly sent Vanderbilt to the Sweet Sixteen after a half-court heave rolled around the rim and fell out.

TYLER TANNER WITH AS CLOSE TO A HALF COURT BUZZER BEATER THAT YOU WILL EVER SEE 🤯



ABSOLUTE HEARTBREAKER FOR VANDY 💔pic.twitter.com/GR4GiTSD2k — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 22, 2026

Tanner could stay with the Commodores or within college basketball for a junior season, but it's hard to ignore his upside as a potential NBA Draft prospect. This year, he averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game on 49-37-85 shooting splits.

His height may be a turnoff for scouts, but the potential is certainly there. Tanner is explosive as a smaller guard, able to handle the ball through traffic and finish at the rim. He has an impressive outside shot, but the IQ is what elevates his game.

Tanner is just another name in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft class, filled with generational freshmen. Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer highlight the consensus top three, but the rest of the group is just as talented. Vanderbilt's floor general could make it hard for teams to choose between a slightly more experienced player like himself, or a younger prospect.

Tyler Tanner in a tough loss to Nebraska:



27 PTS | 4 STL | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/0kvkjTvJfV — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2026

Even though he's a sophomore, Tanner turned 20 years old on Feb. 1, not too long ago. He isn't that much older than the top prospects, which could lead to scouts ignoring that aspect of his profile.

Last year, the Tennessee native started zero of 33 games for Vanderbilt, averaging 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 20.5 minutes per game. He showed flashes of becoming a two-way star, and that held true in a breakout 2025-26 season.

Height will always be a concern for scouts, but plenty of smaller guards have gone on to become NBA superstars. This isn't to claim Tanner to be that, but the fact that he negates his frame with two-way explosiveness, shot-making and IQ clearly show what he can become at the next level.

Keep an eye on Tanner's NBA Draft stock as June nears. He is a name to watch, not just in the backend of the first round, but in the late lottery as well.