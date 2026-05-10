Who the Grizzlies Could Draft with the No. 3 Pick

The 2026 NBA Draft has been touted as one of the best in the last few decades, offering up as many as four players that could be No. 1 level talents in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

The Grizzlies, having now luckily grabbed the No. 3 pick via the 2026 draft lottery, are going to have their choice between two of the four.

Here is an assessment of who they could draft and where:

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Full scouting report

Dybantsa, at 6-foot-9 with elite size, length and scoring prowess, is currently and predictable the odds-on favorite to go No. 1, meaning he could be out of reach on draft night.

His skillset is likely the one that needs the most polish of the top-four, though he seemingly has the best combination of tangible scoring impact and upside, having averaged 25.5 points on 51% shooting. Even more, he showed real-time growth in both defending and passing, with room to continue building.

There is a slim chance that Dybantsa is there at No. 3, though any team would likely run to the podium for him should he slip.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Full scouting report

Peterson saw a weird lone season with Kansas, coming in as the No. 1 prospect for many and slipping some due to injury and inconsistency. Despite that, he still scored over 20 points per game, showing some of the best shot-making in the class as a well-sized combo guard.

Peterson dealt with a lingering hamstring injury, an ankle injury and full-body cramps in his time with the Jayhawks, but formerly was an explosive athlete, and teams that believe in his long-term vision see him returning to that.

There’s a chance that Peterson could fall to No. 3, though that will likely include the teams picking first and second passing due to the weirdness of his year.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Full scouting report

Boozer saw one of the most statistically dominant seasons ever, all as an 18-year-old true freshman, going for 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while leading Duke to the Elite Eight.

Analytically, he’s one of the best prospects ever, having posted an 18.7 box-plus-minus, ranking him among players like Zion Williamson, Cooper Flagg and more.

Boozer is lesser athletically than his No. 1 peers, leading some evaluators to believe he won’t succeed as much at an NBA level. Despite that, he’s dominated at every stop, and seems to have the requisite versatility and feel for the game to thrive in the NBA.

Some teams are certain to consider Boozer with the top two picks, though it also feels likely he could slip to third. Regardless, he could very well end up one of if not the best player in the class.

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Full scouting report

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson put together a stellar season with the Tar Heels, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. At 6-foot-10 with a plus wingspan, he’s one of the better athletes and templates in the class at forward.

With 26% 3-point shooting, Wilson has seemingly been left out of the top-three for many, but should he come around as a shooter, he could very well have the highest ceiling of any prospect in the class. He will reportedly be considered as high as No. 2 by some decision-makers.

Wilson is likely to be an option at No. 3, and if not, other talented players will have been pushed down further.

NBA Draft on SI's full archive of scouting reports can be found here.