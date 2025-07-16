Atlanta Hawks: Could Asa Newell Contribute as a Rookie?
On draft night, the Atlanta Hawks held the 13th pick overall, one they were prepared to use on Asa Newell, a power forward out of Georgia. When New Orleans called, asking for that pick with the offer of their 23rd pick and an unprotected first-round selection in 2026, the Hawks leapt at the opportunity, and ended up securing the Bulldogs big man anyway in a very beneficial twist of fate.
With the draft capital secured, as well as someone they had been high on in the pre-draft process selected, many said that Atlanta had one of the most productive nights of any team in the NBA. It was not the only offseason move made by the Hawks front office, either – they added Boston center Kristaps Porzingis, as well as shooting guard/wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Minnesota.
It was an important series of moves for a franchise that is trying to maximize their back court, led by perennially underrated All-Star Trae Young and defensive stalwart Dyson Daniels. In need of a rim runner and play finisher, Newell was a fantastic pick that can fortify their front court and provide youth at the power forward position.
Newell was Georgia's best player last season as a true freshman – after coming out of Montverde Academy as a unanimous five-star recruit, he committed to Mike White, and had a monster first season in the SEC. He averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field overall, making the SEC All-Freshman team in a season where the league was stacked with young talent. He also averaged a block and a steal per game, meaning his game can translate to the defensive end as well.
He will play a backup role to starter Jalen Johnson, but is the kind of player that can make an impact even in limited minutes due to a high-floor game. He won't be asked to do too much for the Hawks; if he can catch lobs, run the floor, play defense, and rebound, he will be productive in his time on the floor and build towards a bigger role in the future. a