NBA Draft: UConn's Braylon Mullins Could be Making Collegiate Debut Soon

The 2026 NBA Draft class already appears to be a strong group.

With impressive performances from Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Koa Peat and other freshman to start the 2025-26 campaign, the upcoming cycle has the potential to be a deep class that produces a number of impactful NBA players.

That group could be getting an additional boost soon, as well. So far this season, Connecticut freshman and former five-star prospect Braylon Mullins hasn't suited up for the Huskies, but that could change soon.

According to a report from UConn beat reporter David Borges, Mullins' teamates have raved about the talented wing's reps in practice.

"He was killing today," fellow NBA prospect Alex Karaban said. "He was making shots, defending well. He looked really good, as if there was no (injury)."

Mullins has yet to appear in a game for the Huskies as of Thursday, Nov. 27, but could return soon after being a full participant in practice on Nov. 26, according to Borges.

The Huskies boast a 5-1 record and a top-5 ranking in the AP Poll, and could be even better after returning Mullins. Coming out of high school, the Greenfield, Indiana, product was rated the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 196 pounds, Mullins was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball as a senior and earned McDonald's All-American Honors. In his final season of AAU competition, the sharpshooter shot 47% from beyond the arc and made more than 6 attempts from deep per contest.

As a senior at Greenfield-Central, Mullins averaged 32.9 points. 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals per game while shooting over 47% from 3-point range.

Mullins' size and shooting ability should make him the perfect addition for a UConn squad that already boasts Karaban, a veteran forward, and Solo Ball, a skilled point guard, among others. Additionally, the two aforementioned traits should be enough to garner attention from NBA Scouts if Mullins has a strong freshman year after returning from injury.

If Mullins is able to find the same success on defense that he did in high school, the freshman's stock should raise even higher. While it will be tough to break into this year's lottery given how talented the field of prospects is, especially after starting the season with an injury, Mullins has skills that are of value to NBA teams and could be a fast riser in the class.

