Hawks' Former Top Pick Finding Footing in Preseason
Much has been made about the Atlanta Hawks in recent months, be it selecting Zaccharie Risacher at No. 1 in the 2024 NBA Draft, or their trade for Dyson Daniels and more by shipping off star Dejounte Murray.
One sub-plot for the Hawks, though, has been Kobe Bufkin, the team’s backup guard who’s seen plenty of NBA production in the team’s preseason slate this year.
Selected just outside the lottery at No. 15 in last year’s draft, Bufkin was seen as a bit of a project guard selection for Atlanta. In his second season with Michigan, he scored 14.0 points, dished 2.9 assists and nabbed 1.3 steals per game, earning his way into the middling section of the ’23 draft.
In his rookie season, though, Bufkin didn’t see a plethora of valuable minutes. He played in just 17 games, scoring 4.8 points on 37% shooting in just over 11 minutes per contest.
Now, Bufkin seems to be finding his footing in preseason.
On Wednesday, the former first-rounder scored 15 points on 4-for-9 shooting versus the Heat, adding four assists, four rebounds and two blocks. There were lowlights in the form of five turnovers, but he did manage a perfect 6-for-6 from the line.
In the team’s opener, Bufkin managed nine points, four assists and one steal, block and rebound apiece in reserve.
His second preseason game was abysmal by most standards. But for the most part, there’s been more good than bad for the hopeful NBA contributor.
