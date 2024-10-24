Hawks’ No. 1 Pick Struggles in Official NBA Debut
The NBA is officially back, with a majority of the league facing off in a loaded Wednesday night slate.
The NBA’s most recent No. 1 pick, Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, struggled in his official NBA debut.
After seeing varying levels of success in both Summer League and preseason, the Frenchman’s official NBA start wasn’t sparkling, with him shooting just 2-for-8 for seven points. Across his 19 minutes, he shot just 1-for-4 from beyond the arc, adding just one rebound.
The Hawks luckily outlasted the now-rebuilding Brooklyn Nets, behind a strong opening day from star Trae Young.
There’s little reason to worry for Risacher based off just one high-pressure performance. He’s already proved he can impact the game positively at the professional level, both in France and with the Hawks.
In the team’s preseason opener, the wing shot 7-for-9 overall, scoring a blistering 18 points, adding three rebounds and two assists in finished as a team-high +15 plus-minus.
Even if Risacher can’t find a positive rhythm in the next few months, that was expected by many for the still 19-year-old, who now finds himself in yet another professional setting. At 6-foot-9, he’s the ultimate project wing, with a scorching perimeter skillset and the tools necessary to become a potentially elite defender.
For now, he'll need time to settle into the league.
Risacher and the Hawks will have a chance to rebound against an Eastern Conference opponent in the Charlotte Hornets at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
