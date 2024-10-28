NBA Draft

Hawks’ No. 1 Pick Sees Quality Game Versus OKC Thunder

Atlanta’s No. 1 draft pick saw the best performance of his short career on Sunday.

Derek Parker

Oct 27, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reach for a loose ball during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reach for a loose ball during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Even in a reportedly down draft class, the NBA’s top pick is often a highly anticipated watch.

Hawks’ forward Zaccharie Risacher holds that mantle currently, having been a surprise selection by Atlanta late in the cycle.

Through his first two games, though, Risacher hadn’t impressed. He scored just 12 points on 12 shots versus the Nets and Hornets, shooting 25% from 3-point land in each game. The games weren't entirely discouraging, but more was expected of the league's top pick.

In Sunday’s bout with Oklahoma City, however, Risacher came to play.

Across 27 minutes, his first time in the starting lineup due to DeAndre Hunter’s knee injury, he poured on an efficient 13 points on 6-for-12 shooting, adding six rebounds, two assists and one steal and block apiece.

His 3-point shooting still wasn’t sparkling, just 0-for-2, but that’s all the better considering his track record as a sharpshooter.

Perhaps most importantly, Risacher was intensely active on defense, flying around and guarding a myriad of OKC players. He hounded Jalen Williams at the point-of-attack, swarmed Ousmane Dieng and rotated in help with tenacity.

It was certainly an encouraging display for Risacher, who’s got ample time to develop into the two-way wing Atlanta longs for alongside star Trae Young.

The undefeated Thunder eventually cruised to a double-digit win. Atlanta is back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 30 with a bout against the winless Wizards on the road.

