Kings vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 29

The Sacramento Kings continue their road trip out east with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

The Kings have lost six straight games, including the first three of this trip, and are coming off a 103-87 loss to the Knicks. Meanwhile, the 76ers bounced back from a blowout loss in Charlotte on Monday for a 139-122 home win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

This will be the first meeting this season between these two teams. The home squad won each meeting last year.

The oddsmakers have the 76ers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Kings vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +11.5 (-108)

76ers -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Kings: +410

76ers: -550

Total

229.5 (Over -116/Under -107)

Kings vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 29

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, NBCSP

Kings record: 12-36

76ers record: 25-21

Kings vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Malik Monk – questionable

Keegan Murray – out

Daeqwon Plowden – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Russell Westbrook – questionable

76ers Injury Report

Charles Bassey – doubtful

MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful

Johni Broome – doubtful

Joel Embiid – probable

Paul George – probable

Quentin Grimes – questionable

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Kings vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Quentin Grimes is proving to be a nice pickup for the 76ers. While he’s not averaging the 21.9 points per game that he did in a starter’s role last season, he’s still contributing with 3.7 assists per game and 3.8 rebounds as well.

Philadelphia is a big home favorite tonight, so Grimes should see plenty of usage in what should be a blowout game. Even if he doesn’t, he’s shown that he can pick up at least three assists in less than 20 minutes of action.

Grimes has at least three assists in four straight games, five of his last six, and 32 of 43 games this season.

Kings vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The 76ers aren’t usually this big of a favorite, but they also aren’t usually playing a team like the Kings. Sacramento is 8-15 against the spread on the road, all as the underdog, and is 0-5 ATS against teams that win 45%-55% of their games.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is 13-3 ATS against teams that win fewer than 45% of their games.

Sacramento is coming off two big losses as +15.5 and +12.5 underdogs in New York and Detroit. Philadelphia should add another big win tonight.

Pick: 76ers -11.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

