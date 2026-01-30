Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

The Washington Wizards are looking to make it three wins in a row after upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks last night. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a long road trip and are coming off a 30-point loss in LeBron James’ return to Cleveland on Wednesday night.

The Wizards may be finding something, but the Lakers will be a tough test for them. Los Angeles is a much better team, has the rest advantage, and must be hungry after a blowout loss.

On top of that, the Wizards haven’t beat the Lakers since 2022.

The oddsmakers have the Wizards as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Lakers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -9.5 (-102)

Wizards +9.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Lakers: -360

Wizards: +285

Total

229.5 (Over -107/Under -116)

Lakers vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 29

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): SPECSN, MNMT

Lakers record: 28-18

Wizards record: 12-34

Lakers vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic – questionable

Austin Reaves – questionable

Adou Thiero – out

Wizards Injury Report

Khris Middleton – questionable

Marvin Bagley III – questionable

Tristan Vukcevic – questionable

Tre Johnson – questionable

Cam Whitmore – out

Trae Young – out

Lakers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Bilal Coulibaly recently came back after missing five games due to injury, and he’s yet to find his game. The Wizards forward is only averaging 9.9 points and 2.6 assists per game this season, and he had 13 points and 7 assists total in his last two games.

Coulibaly has reached 14 points plus assists in just 41% of his games this season, including in none of his last five games after a bit of a hot stretch.

I don’t see Coulibaly getting to that mark tonight, given how he’s looked these past few games, especially on a back-to-back.

Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

This is a perfect bounce-back spot for the Lakers. They’re coming off a blowout loss in an emotional game for LeBron James in Cleveland, and the Wizards are riding high after a win just last night.

After their last two losses, the Lakers beat the Mavericks 116-110 and the Raptors 110-93. They should get another double-digit win against the lowly Wizards tonight.

Pick: Lakers -9.5 (-102)

